Steelers Vs. Chargers Winners And Losers

Winners and losers from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 20-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday afternoon.

Winners

DL Cam Heyward

Just old-school, top-tier run defense. Heyward showed that the first two weeks of the season and it was again on display in this one. His best rep came in the second half, controlling the left guard while keeping RB J.K. Dobbins lateral. Dobbins came into the game averaging nearly 10 yards per carry. While he had some success early, the Steelers cooled him off.

Heyward hasn’t gotten the sacks, though he picked up his first today, but his power has collapsed the pocket, including a key play on a third down incompletion that forced the Chargers to settle for a field goal. Heyward may be 35 but he’s not playing like it.

QB Justin Fields

His best game of the year, Fields did it all. Despite lacking a steady and consistent run game, Fields put the first points on the board with a zone read touchdown. Pittsburgh threw earlier in this one than it probably would’ve liked but Fields made it work. He turned it on in the second half and hit WR Calvin Austin III for a 55-yard touchdown to seal the game. At 3-0 with only one fluky INT, it’s hard to see Fields being benched even when Russell Wilson is considered fully healthy.

CB Donte Jackson

It didn’t come with a splashy or gaudy play, but Jackson was again solid. His tackling and run defense are very good and he’s more than held his own this season. The type of corner Pittsburgh needed opposite Joey Porter Jr. His season is off to an impressive start.

EDGE Nick Herbig

No Alex Highsmith? No problem. Highsmith left with a groin injury, but Herbig stepped in and beat elite-level left tackle Rashawn Slater for a second-half sack on QB Justin Herbert before he bowed out due to his ankle sprain. Herbig also got a pressure on the final play of the first half, though he couldn’t bring Herbert down.

CB James Pierre

A shoutout to Pierre, signed earlier this week and promoted to become a starting gunner with WR Ben Skowronek out. Pierre looked like his old self as the team’s starting gunner the last two years, racing downfield and forcing fair catches. The Chargers got little out of their punt return game to help Corliss Waitman’s net yardage stay strong.

K Chris Boswell

Can’t penalize Boswell for his first miss of the season from 62 yards, three yards longer than anything he’s hit in his career. It looked like he had the leg strength to make it, but the kick drifted slightly to the right. But Boswell made his two other field goals, even if one just snuck inside the left upright. Boswell also had a solid kickoff, a knuckleball that the Chargers had trouble fielding. With time for the coverage unit to get down there, L.A.’s offense was backed up deep into their own end.

WR Calvin Austin III

A statement and breakout game for Austin, who has worked hard and battled back from a rookie injury two years ago to get to this point. Taking advantage of extra reps with Van Jefferson out with an eye injury and the team’s decision not to dress rookie Roman Wilson, Austin was a threat and came up large over the middle.

His biggest moment came in the fourth quarter, taking a catch over the middle and sprinting away from the Chargers’ secondary for a 55-yard touchdown. That gave the Steelers much-needed breathing room and a two-possession lead. Kudos to Austin for coming up large and showing off his elite speed.

Losers

OG Spencer Anderson

While the run blocking was messy early and it still wasn’t a great day for this unit, the group did finish late. Losing battles to win the war. But Anderson, who started this and the previous two games for Isaac Seumalo, was suddenly rotated starting late in the first half with rookie Mason McCormick. It didn’t appear planned, and Anderson didn’t appear to be injured. Presumably, the Steelers were looking for a run-game spark with the more physical McCormick.

They rotated the rest of the way while McCormick picked up a couple of tackle-eligible snaps. If this is the last game a backup is needed — Seumalo could return next weekend against the Indianapolis Colts — it won’t be a great note for Anderson to go out on. Physically, he lacks a standout trait in his game.

Missed Chances

Hard to frame this one but plays were left on the table by the Steelers. A missed sack by Alex Highsmith and one by Herbig before the half, allowing a too-close-for-comfort Hail Mary attempt. A missed interception by Patrick Queen. Drops by George Pickens and Pat Freiermuth. All’s well in a win but there were missed opportunities.

CB Beanie Bishop Jr.

Bishop was better in the second half but felt a little off in this one, fooled by Herbert in zone coverage too often as rookie WR Ladd McConkey made some early plays. A “soft” loser but was hoping for a bit more from Bishop.