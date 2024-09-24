Steelers Vs. Chargers Week 3: PFF Grades And Total Snaps

3-0 BABY! The Pittsburgh Steelers stayed in the winner’s circle with another dominant defensive performance overall. Historic, in fact, allowing a mind-blowing -5 yards in the second half, which is the second least since 2001. The offense and special teams also turned it up out of the locker room, and playing cleaner overall aided in the 20-10 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers.
In this article, I will provide data from Pro Football Focus (PFF) and takeaways from watching the film.
Offense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
G James Daniels (93.2 grade, 68 snaps) was the highest grade on offense for the second week in a row. Another excellent showing as a run blocker (91.7), the best G of Week 3. More complete game, with better pass blocking this week (81.6) that included no pressures or sacks for the first time in 2024. Noted some lost reps in the first half but was one of the dominant second-half contributors with only one negative. Loved his performance.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
Rookie C Zach Frazier (88.8, 68) continued to look the part, particularly as a run blocker, with an excellent 91.3 grade that ranked second best at C this week. Pancakes, combos, second level, you name it, and he delivered with only a couple of blemishes in my notes. Namely, pass blocking, noting a handful of lost reps, including a pressure (QB hit) for a 57.8 PBLK. Nice start to his career, and hopefully, the latter trends positively as well.
WR Calvin Austin (82.0, 37) got more burn, stepping up impressively. Caught 4/5 targets, for 95 yards (led the team), and the lone receiving TD. That was a jump-out-of-your-seat play, a double-explosive 55-yarder, getting free on the post-route and displaying his burner speed. Also had another explosive, a 3-and-14 slot slant for 25 yards. This contributed to the second most YAC from NFL WRs in Week 3. Fantastic to see his abilities schemed and utilized.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
QB Justin Fields (75.4, 68) had his best performance, likely claiming the starting job moving forward. He went 25/32 for a 78.1 completion percentage, his best rate on most attempts in 2024. Would’ve been even better if not for two drops. 244 passing yards was also a season-high (156 previously), as we saw the passing game really open up in the second half. He decisively got it to his playmakers for YAC and explosive plays, with Pittsburgh having eight total that included some help from LA via penalties. Encouraging.
WR Scotty Miller (71.3, 38) was part of that club. My favorite was a speed out caught at one air yard, breaking a tackle on the sideline and turning that into a 20-yard explosive. He also forced another missed tackle on as many catches, 2/2 on his targets for 31 yards. The second missed tackle drew a facemask penalty, resulting in explosive yardage. Austin and Miller stepped up and said, we complement WR George Pickens just fine!
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
NONE. What a rare and pleasant sight!
Defense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
Two were stellar in this game. The best grade on defense, and overall, was EDGE Nick Herbig (95.5, 19). The highest-graded NFL defender of Week 3, including a top-ranked 95.4 PRUSH. Once again, impressive quality on his opportunities. While that’s not new, he got a bit more quantity with Alex Highsmith exiting the game (groin). Having Herbig in the wings left no drop-off. Three total tackles (all stops), three pressures (led team), two sacks (one strip), along with solid run defense. My only negative note was a missed tackle on a third sack opportunity. Dominant.
DL Cameron Heyward (90.2, 34) continues to defy father time. Four total tackles, all stops, and two TFLs, including a timely 3-and-14 fourth-quarter sack. The latter places Heyward as Pittsburgh’s second all-time sack leader. Team-high 85.7 RDEF points to his calling card, where three of his stops came, and impacted many others for teammates to make plays. Earning that contract extension, no doubt.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
NONE, surprising with how strong the defense played.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Two players. CB Joey Porter (74.8, 46) was solid. Four total tackles, including a TFL against the run where he diagnosed, shot the gap, stayed clean, and made the sure tackle. That has been an issue in the past, his rookie year and two missed tackles in the first two games. Hopefully, he will build on this showing moving forward, earning a 77.6 TACK in Week 3. Allowed just one catch on his lone target for seven yards (team-leading 71.2 COV), and a nice 76.5 RDEF (second) where he showed refreshing tenacity.
EDGE T.J. Watt (72.6, 44) was impactful as usual. Three total tackles (all stops), two QB hits, and a sack. We’ve seen gaudier stat-lines from him, but the timeliness of his production stands out. Third downs, second half, impacting plays for teammates, and effectiveness despite being held more than a handful of times in my notes without calls. Guess the refs just want to give OTs a chance.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Four here, more than expected. DL Dean Lowry (48.3, 6) made his Steelers debut with an assisted no-gain run tackle. I also noted three other positives: two pass rush pushes, one featuring good awareness on the bat attempt, and a shed in run defense. He was walled against the run on a 13-yard gain (53.6 RDEF), and graded 57.0 as a pass rusher. Both were higher than his 48.3 OVR, which is a bit confusing. PFF didn’t credit him for the run stop, which would’ve boosted his grade as well. It’s not egregious, but a better grade was warranted, IMO.
DL Larry Ogunjobi (47.4, 32). While it wasn’t his best game, didn’t expect to see him in this tier. A 52.9 PRSH in particular, with PFF having no pressures to his name. He created a push a handful of times in my notes, one leading to a dump-off. Three total tackles: no stops per PFF. But, had two assisted run tackles of just two yards, and an impressive one against a double as well. Yes, he had losses (pushed back, sealed, and one on the ground). But incorrect stat tallies are frustrating.
DL Isaiahh Loudermilk (46.3, 9) two assisted tackles, both for stops. I particularly enjoyed the first, stonewalling the block for just one yard. 69.0 TACK was his best individual grade, with 55.3 PRSH and 51.2 RDEF, with the latter more surprising. Again, those individual grades were all above his total grade, hmm.
CB Donte Jackson (44.0, 41) was impactful early, darting up the field for an assisted two-yard run tackle on the first play and a solid open-field catch tackle that saved a big play. Otherwise, left more to be desired. Five total tackles (third on the team), with only one stop and a missed run tackle. 4/5 catches/targets for 37 yards, 16 in YAC, and a long of 17 for a team-worst 42.2 COV. Beat on in-breakers twice, which will be interesting to monitor, and ironically Pittsburgh’s offense had success with as well.
Special Teams:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Three here. LS Christian Kuntz (78.0, 8) was the highest grade on special teams. Along with seemingly clean snapping, provided nice punt coverage, stopping the returner in his tracks for just five yards on the assisted tackle.
DeMarvin Leal (72.7, 5) played solely on kickoffs, noting two positive coverage plays, one including a nice assisted tackle. Connor Heyward (72.5, 19) played on four teams and was also in for the assisted tackle with Kuntz (five yards), along with quality coverage.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
NONE. I can’t remember a game where a unit had no bad grades, and the Steelers did that on both offense and special teams.
Surprises:
- Several defensive grades outside the top performers.
- James Pierre was signed this week, providing the expected impact as a quality gunner that was lacking. Included two fair catches forced, one inside the eight-yard line. Yet, a 60.7 grade. Glad he’s back on special teams.
- Rodney Williams, also providing a huge and timely 12-yard kickoff tackle on special teams. That alone deserved more than a 67.7 grade, with no obvious negatives that I noticed.
Who were yours?
STEELERS WEEK 3 VS. CHARGERS & TOTAL REGULAR SEASON SNAPS:
SNAP LEADERS:
OFF- B. Jones, D. Moore, J. Daniels, J.Fields, Z.Frazier.
DEF-. J.Porter, M.Fitzpatrick, P.Queen.
ST- Ni.Herbig.
Thanks for reading, and let me know your thoughts in the comments.