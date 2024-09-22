Steelers Vs. Chargers: Inactives For Week 3

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their list of players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 3 Sunday afternoon regular-season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers and as expected, a few players from the home team will miss the contest due to an injury.

After being officially ruled out for Sunday’s game on the Friday injury report, G Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) is once again inactive for the Steelers. Seumalo also missed the team’s first two regular-season games due to his pectoral injury. There is early optimism that Seumalo could possibly be back for next Sunday’s game.

Also inactive on this Sunday due to injury is TE MyCole Pruitt (knee). Pruitt was injured late in the team’s Week 2 road game and failed to practice all week. That led to him being officially ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Chargers on the Friday injury report.

Also inactive for Sunday’s game is Steelers QB Russell Wilson (calf), who once again ended Friday listed as questionable on the injury report. Like the last two Sundays, Russell Wilson will serve as the third emergency QB against the Chargers. QB Kyle Allen will once again back up starting QB Justin Fields on Sunday.

The Steelers’ list of inactive players also includes three healthy scratches. Those three players are WR Roman Wilson, S Terrell Edmunds, and CB Darius Rush. Roman Wilson and Edmunds were both inactive for the Steelers’ Week 2 game as well. This marks the first time this season that Rush is on the inactive list.

Roman Wilson looked like he might dress against the Chargers after ending the week off the injury report but he’ll have to wait at least another week to make his NFL debut after missing most of training camp and all of the preseason with an ankle injury.

The Steelers did elevate CB James Pierre and OL John Leglue from their practice squad on Saturday and as expected, both are in uniform and active for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Steelers DL Dean Lowry is dressing for the first time this season.

Steelers’ Inactive Players

QB Russell Wilson (3rd QB)

G Isaac Seumalo

TE MyCole Pruitt

WR Roman Wilson

S Terrell Edmunds

CB Darius Rush

Chargers’ Inactive Players

WR Joshua Palmer

LB Junior Colson

CB Tarheeb Still

RB Kimani Vidal

OL Jordan McFadden

DL Justin Eboigbe