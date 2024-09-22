Steelers Vs. Chargers 2024 Week Three: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV & Radio Schedule

2024 Week 3
Los Angeles Chargers (2-0) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-0)
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, Sept. 22, 2024
Site: Acrisure Stadium (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA.
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: CBS (regional)
Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analysis), and Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Rob King (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)
Odds per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -2.5
Trends:
The total has gone UNDER in 14 of the LA Chargers’ last 17 games.
LA Chargers are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games.
LA Chargers are 5-13 ATS in their last 18 games against Pittsburgh.
LA Chargers are 4-10 SU in their last 14 games against Pittsburgh.
The total has gone UNDER in 7 of the LA Chargers’ last 8 games on the road.
The total has gone OVER in 5 of the LA Chargers’ last 6 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.
LA Chargers are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
LA Chargers are 10-4 SU in their last 14 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
LA Chargers are 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games played in September.
Pittsburgh is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Pittsburgh’s last 18 games.
Pittsburgh is 5-1 SU in their last 6 games.
The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games against LA Chargers.
The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Pittsburgh’s last 20 games at home.
The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games when playing at home against LA Chargers.
Pittsburgh is 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference West division.
Pittsburgh is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games played in September.
Pittsburgh is 4-1 SU in their last 5 games played on a Sunday.
Pittsburgh is 5-2 SU in their last 7 games when playing as the favorite.
Chargers Injuries:
LB Junior Colson (hamstring) – Out
DE Bud Dupree (illness) – Questionable
S Alohi Gilman (knee) – Questionable
QB Justin Herbert (ankle) – Questionable
WR Josh Palmer (elbow, calf) – Questionable
CB Ja’Sir Taylor (fibula) – Questionable
Steelers Injuries:
G Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) – Out
TE MyCole Pruitt (knee) – Out
QB Russell Wilson (calf) – Out – IR
T Troy Fautanu (knee) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:
steelers_sep_22_2024_vs_los-angeles-chargers_weekly_release
Flipcard:
steelers-chargers-week-3-flipcard
Game Capsule:
lac-pit-week-3-capsule-2024