Steelers Vs. Chargers 2024 Week Three: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV & Radio Schedule

2024 Week 3

Los Angeles Chargers (2-0) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-0)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, Sept. 22, 2024

Site: Acrisure Stadium (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA.

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: CBS (regional)

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analysis), and Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Rob King (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -2.5

Trends:

The total has gone UNDER in 14 of the LA Chargers’ last 17 games.

LA Chargers are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games.

LA Chargers are 5-13 ATS in their last 18 games against Pittsburgh.

LA Chargers are 4-10 SU in their last 14 games against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of the LA Chargers’ last 8 games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of the LA Chargers’ last 6 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.

LA Chargers are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

LA Chargers are 10-4 SU in their last 14 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

LA Chargers are 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games played in September.

Pittsburgh is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Pittsburgh’s last 18 games.

Pittsburgh is 5-1 SU in their last 6 games.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games against LA Chargers.

The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Pittsburgh’s last 20 games at home.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games when playing at home against LA Chargers.

Pittsburgh is 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference West division.

Pittsburgh is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games played in September.

Pittsburgh is 4-1 SU in their last 5 games played on a Sunday.

Pittsburgh is 5-2 SU in their last 7 games when playing as the favorite.

Chargers Injuries:

LB Junior Colson (hamstring) – Out

DE Bud Dupree (illness) – Questionable

S Alohi Gilman (knee) – Questionable

QB Justin Herbert (ankle) – Questionable

WR Josh Palmer (elbow, calf) – Questionable

CB Ja’Sir Taylor (fibula) – Questionable

Steelers Injuries:

G Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) – Out

TE MyCole Pruitt (knee) – Out

QB Russell Wilson (calf) – Out – IR

T Troy Fautanu (knee) – Questionable

Weather:

PITTSBURGH WEATHER



Game Release:

steelers_sep_22_2024_vs_los-angeles-chargers_weekly_release

Flipcard:

steelers-chargers-week-3-flipcard

Game Capsule:

lac-pit-week-3-capsule-2024