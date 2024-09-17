Steelers Vs. Broncos Week 2: PFF Grades And Total Snaps

The Pittsburgh Steelers start the season 2-0, beating the Denver Broncos 13-6 thanks to another strong defensive showing. Not pretty otherwise, with much to clean up, but a win is a win.
In this article I will provide data from Pro Football Focus (PFF) and takeaways from watching the film.
Offense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
The best offensive grade, and overall was G James Daniels (91.5 grade, 66 snaps). Noted a rather impressive and nasty game as a run blocker, while pass blocking had moments but lost several reps. PFF concurred with a 93.2 RBLK, the NFLs second-best at guard in Week Two, and a 39.7 PBLK that included four pressures (T-third most), three hurries (T-second most), and a QB hit (T-third most).
Great (80-Plus Grades):
One player, TE Darnell Washington (88.3, 29). For starters, caught the Steelers first TD of 2024, also the first of his career. Great to see OC Arthur Smith line him up out wide, getting single coverage, using his size in the red zone for the five yard back-shoulder score. Thankfully noted a nice run blocking game overall (71.9), particularly red zone and second half, along with some good pass pro again but did allow a pressure (throwaway).
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Two here. WR George Pickens (79.6, 51) caught 2/4 targets (that counted), for just 29 yards and no touchdowns or explosive plays. PFF gave him credit for the vast hidden yardage he created on negated plays. This included an explosive 37-yard DPI, an unreal 51-yard bomb and six-yard TD from QB Justin Fields. Nearly 100 yards and a TD wiped from his resume. The Fields-Pickens connection is looking way more promising than the stat sheet so far.
T Dan Moore (74.9, 66) impressed me once again, especially as a run blocker (76.9), winning virtually every rep in my notes. Thought he earned an even better RBLK grade. His 65.1 PBLK was where he lost some reps, allowing a pressure (hurry), and had a holding penalty. Two nice games start to the year, encouragingly.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Two again. TE Connor Heyward (46.5, 14) played more in this game, but had a holding penalty, struggled as a run blocker (48.0), and wasn’t targeted. The end of that sentence seems lopsided to me, considering 11/14 snaps were as a run blocker, and his skillset clearly more as a receiver. He does run block well on the move at times, but hope to see a snap shift there.
T Broderick Jones (35.1, 11), whoof. In a confusing decision to rotate players at RT, Jones was the second man up. Unfortunately, it was an abysmal showing with a whopping three penalties: two holding, and an egregious false start. Expectedly led to the lowest grade on offense. The rest really doesn’t matter when you have a 27-percent penalty rate.
Defense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
The best grade on defense was CB Cory Trice Jr. (90.1, 20). He had a clutch red zone interception, reading the QBs eyes and peeling off to the back of the end zone to get the huge turnover. What a huge play and comeback story following the devastating injury his rookie year.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
Two players. DL Keeanu Benton (88.7, 27) trended positively, especially in run defense (39.7 to 73.4). Several wins compared to just two lost reps in my notes. This progress was paired with his usually steady pass rush (75.2). Two pressures including my favorite, showing violent hands to win and get the QB hit on a 3rd-and-6 incompletion. Three total tackles, all stops, featuring impressive block shedding and tracking the ball. Wow.
S DeShon Elliott (80.5, 47) had a fantastic game. Nine tackles led the team, including a TFL. That was a 3rd-and-1, with great anticipation and flew in for a four-yard loss. Several other plays that featured this, and PFF credited him (87.9 RDEF, 80.8 TACK), first and second team ranks respectively. Strong in coverage too (75.1): no catches allowed on three targets (39.6 rating). Couple negatives off his aggression: offsides penalty and run fills, but outstanding season thus far.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Four here. LB Elandon Roberts (79.8, 21) showcased his downhill abilities too. He had three tackles (all stops), two off zone coverage drops (78.5 COV), and the longest going for two yards. Also had some quality/quick run fills, but one included a missed tackle that led to his lowest individual grades (65.2 RDEF. 51.4 TACK).
EDGE T.J. Watt (77.1, 55) was his normal dominant self. As HC Mike Tomlin eloquently states, appreciated but expected. Had three total tackles (all stops), a sack, 2 TFLs, two QB hits, and a pass defensed. That was impactful, and also had a vast number of reps that led to big plays for teammates. Elite stuff, lower in the grades than anticipated, and thought his 63.8 PRSH was too low in particular.
S Minkah Fitzpatrick (76.1, 61) was second on the team with seven total tackles, and first in tackling grade (84.6). This included several third down stops, but also cleanup duty on two explosive plays, one TD saving on a 49-yard trick play. The pairing with Elliott is going extremely well, and hope that only grows with more time together.
DL Cameron Heyward (70.0, 41) just made the group, despite having a whopping six pressures, four hurries, two QB hits late in the fourth quarter including a third down stop, three total tackles and usually solid run defense (72.9). Similar to Watt, the confusing part of his grade was a 59.7 PRSH, and more so a 60.0 COV grade despite no coverage snaps.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
CB Joey Porter (45.8, 60) expectedly landed here with a whopping three penalties of his own (two holding, one illegal use of hands), flying more under the radar than Jones on the offensive side of the ball due to them all offsetting. Along with this was a missed tackle, his lowest grade (33.1). Outside of penalties, had a few nice coverage plays including a 3rd-and-6 PBU and no gain assisted screen tackle. Bad far outweighed the good though.
CB Beanie Bishop (41.5, 39) was the lowest graded defender. His lone tackle was a great 3-and-11 stop, tackling the scramble in the open field for five yards. The bad was consistency in this department, with two poor angles and missed tackle opportunities, most painful a 27-yard explosive play, and a team-worst 108.3 rating against. He did have a near interception, and good coverage on a 3-and-8 incompletion, but growth is needed from the undrafted rookie.
Special Teams:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
Ben Skowronek (84.3, 12) was the top-graded special teamer, playing on three teams. Had several great punt coverage reps, drew multiple penalties, and a key end of game nine-yard punt coverage tackle as Denver tried to crawl back.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Two players. Corliss Waitman (77.4, 11) is the new punter following Cameron Johnston’s unfortunate season-ending injury. Waitman showed a big-leg with an impressive 53.0 YPA on a high eight attempts. The downside, and growth area will hopefully be touchbacks (three), and returns (three), bringing his net average down to 41.8. Not Johnston, but looked promising.
Tyler Matakevich (72.5, 19) was a four-teamer. His highlights were a nice punt rush, and great punt coverage stick, making the tackle for just two yards.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Two here. Herbig (49.9, 21) had an assisted tackle, but was dinged for holding on a punt return. Led the unit in snaps, and played on five-teams. Darius Rush (46.3, 12) was the lowest graded special teamer. Was fooled by the punt returner, with that kick bouncing for a touchback instead of an opportunity to down it and pin the opposition back.
Surprises:
- T Troy Fautanu looked the part in his first start at right tackle, including no pressures allowed and littered my game notes with positives. 64.4 grade though, especially a 59.3 RBLK. He earned the starting spot as much as Jones lost it.
- Watt/Cameron Heyward pass rush grades, discussed in the defense section.
- Miles Killebrew – I guess almost plays shouldn’t surprise me, but two near punt blocks deserved better than a 59.9 grade IMO.
Who were yours?
STEELERS WEEK 2 VS. BRONCOS & TOTAL REGULAR SEASON SNAPS:
SNAP LEADERS:
OFF- D.Moore, S.Anderson, Z.Frazier, J.Daniels, J.Fields.
DEF- M.Fitzpatrick, P.Queen.
ST- Ni.Herbig.