Steelers Vs. Broncos: Inactives For Week 2

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their list of players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 2 Sunday afternoon regular-season game against the Denver Broncos and as expected, a few players from the visiting team will miss the contest due to an injury.

After being officially ruled out for Sunday’s game on the Friday injury report, G Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) is once again inactive for the Steelers. Seumalo also missed the regular-season opener due to his pectoral injury.

Steelers rookie WR Roman Wilson (ankle) is also inactive on Sunday after ending the week listed as questionable on the injury report. Roman Wilson only practiced fully once this past week and that happened on Thursday. Like Seumalo, Roman Wilson has yet to be active this season. He sustained his ankle injury early in training camp.

Also inactive for Sunday’s game is Steelers QB Russell Wilson (calf), who once again ended Friday listed as questionable on the injury report. Like last Sunday, Russell Wilson will serve as the third emergency QB against the Broncos. QB Kyle Allen will once again backup starting QB Justin Fields on Sunday.

The Steelers Sunday list of inactive players also includes three healthy scratches. Those three players are DL Dean Lowry, S Jaylen Elliott, and S Terrell Edmunds, who was signed off the practice squad of the Jacksonville Jaguars this past week. Lowry and Elliott were both inactive for the Steelers’ regular-season opener as well.

The Steelers did once again elevate WR Ben Skowronek from their practice squad on Saturday and as expected, he is in uniform and active for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Steelers’ Inactive Players

QB Russell Wilson (3rd QB)

G Isaac Seumalo

WR Roman Wilson

DL Dean Lowry

S Jalen Elliott

S Terrell Edmunds

Broncos Inactive Players

QB Zach Wilson (Emergency third QB)

WR Devaughn Vele

CB Kris Abrams-Draine

RB Blake Watson

TE Lucas Krull

OL Frank Crum

DL Eyioma Uwazurike