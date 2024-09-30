Steelers’ Turning Point: Missed Opportunities Let The Game Get Out Of Hand

Following each game in the 2024 Pittsburgh Steelers season, I will highlight the event, or string of events, in the game that was the turning point. Not all turning points will be earth-shattering but are meant to give a unique look at how we arrived at the outcome of the game, one that may be hard to see during the live watch.

The Steelers’ 27-24 loss was chock-full of missed opportunities and single plays that ultimately doomed the team to their first loss of the season against the Indianapolis Colts. You can point to any number of plays, and had any of them broken the other way, we are probably talking about the Steelers being 4-0 for just the second time since 1979.

There was the George Pickens fumble inside the red zone, Justin Fields’ fumble after Calvin Austin III’s big punt return, the several 3rd and long opportunities that the defense allowed a conversion, and many others. But I have three plays circled that could have prevented the game from getting out of hand in the first place.

On each of the Colts’ first three scoring drives, they nearly turned the ball over. Joey Porter Jr. could have had two interceptions and Patrick Queen could have scooped a fumble right in front of him. Had the Steelers not fallen to 17-0 early in the game, the game flow would have been much different and much more manageable. There would have been no comeback necessary.

The first offensive play of the game, QB Anthony Richardson completed a deep pass to WR Michael Pittman Jr. for 32 yards. Porter undercut the route and had an opportunity, but he came in with too much speed and the ball lofted just over him. He mistimed his jump. This one was the least disappointing of the three, but at the very least Porter could have knocked the ball down to prevent a big statement play at the beginning of the game.

This drive led to a touchdown to have the Colts up 7-0.

On the second drive, DeShon Elliott made a beautiful play to punch the ball out after a long scramble for Richardson. Patrick Queen didn’t recognize the ball was on the ground quick enough. By the time he dove for the fumble, it was a 50-50 tossup with Tanor Bortolini also in position to recover. Even still, he somehow got pushed out of the pile and didn’t even have a chance for the Steelers to recover. Queen had a missed interception opportunity last week, and now this big missed fumble recovery.

On the third drive, where the Colts ended with a field goal, Flacco gave a gift to Porter with a much easier interception opportunity in the end zone. It bounced right off his hands. Considering the Steelers lost by three, this was another huge missed opportunity.

If any of these three plays ended differently, we are probably talking about a Steelers win. The game wouldn’t have been so out of hand, and Justin Fields’ late heroics would have been enough to secure a 4-0 record. Porter and Queen are two big playmakers for the Steelers’ defense. The big playmakers need to make the big plays when they are available to be made.