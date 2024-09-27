Steelers Send Scouts To Friday’s Rutgers-Washington Game

In a sentence only 2024 could write, who’s ready for Rutgers and Washington to do battle on a Friday night? The Pittsburgh Steelers will have eyes on it, sending personnel for the game, according to Rutgers beat writer Brian Fonseca.

Representatives from the Giants — including GM Joe Schoen — Jets, Panthers, Steelers, Cardinals, Falcons, Ravens, Jaguars, Seahawks, Titans and Broncos are in attendance for Rutgers vs. Washington tonight. — Brian Fonseca (@briannnnf) September 27, 2024

Now part of the Big Ten after leaving the Pac-12, matchups like the Scarlet Knights and Huskies are on the table. Tonight will mark just the third time these two teams have ever met, the other two occurring recently in 2016 and 2017. Washington won both of those matchups, but enters tonight as slight underdogs.

From a draft perspective, the Huskies still have the top names to watch. They’re led by RB Jonah Coleman, a squatty and stout runner listed at 5-9, 229 pounds. A transfer from Arizona, he leads the team with 56 carries for 373 yards and 4 rushing scores, averaging nearly 7-yards per carry. Though a junior, he’ll likely declare with a strong rest of the season as many running backs do. He’s a name to consider should RB Najee Harris sign elsewhere in the offseason.

Senior wide receiver Giles Jackson lacks size but is having a career year, now seeing playing time after the school’s pedigree talent from last year entered the draft. Jackson leads Washington with 27 receptions, 342 yards and a score. Replacing Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback is Will Rogers, off to an impressive start with 8 touchdowns and no interceptions. He starred at Mississippi State, throwing 35 touchdowns in 2022, before struggling last year and transferring.

Rutgers has a notable running back in Kyle Monangai. Rushing for almost 1,300 yards a year ago, he’s notched 457 yards through just three games. That included a 208-yard outing against Akron. Like Coleman, he’s stocky at 5-9, 200 pounds and lacks a receiving resume but could be considered a mid-round back by April’s draft. Paving the way for him up front is senior left guard Bryan Felter, another name to watch.

Though it means little, the Steelers have only drafted one Rutgers player in the Mike Tomlin era. That came in his inaugural 2007 class, taking OG Cameron Stephenson in the fifth round. He never appeared in a regular season game with the team and ranks No. 160 out of the 183 picks Kevin Colbert had a hand in during his tenure with the team.

Washington and Rutgers kickoff at 8 PM/EST tonight on Fox.