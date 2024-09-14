Steelers Scout Attends Colorado-Colorado State

The Pittsburgh Steelers had Senior Scouting Assistant Kelvin Fisher at the Colorado State-Colorado matchup today, per Romi Bean of CBS News Colorado.

Colorado has two intriguing first-round prospects in QB Shadeur Sanders and CB/WR Travis Hunter. Hunter is likely of more interest to the Steelers, as he projects as a cornerback in the NFL and could pair nicely with CB Joey Porter Jr. as potential long-term options at cornerback for Pittsburgh,

As it stands right now, Sanders will be one of the first quarterbacks off the board, along with Texas’ Quinn Ewers and Georgia’s Carson Beck. It remains to be seen if Pittsburgh will be in the quarterback market next offseason, as both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson have contracts expiring at the end of the season.

Colorado State WR Tory Horton is also an intriguing prospect, but he’s currently a game-time decision to whether he’ll play against Colorado due to a leg injury. With Pittsburgh having a need at wide receiver across from George Pickens, Horton could be of interest to Pittsburgh, although his odds of playing tonight look to be 50/50.

In addition to Hunter and Sheduer, S Shilo Sanders and WR Will Shepard are potential draftable prospects out of Colorado. Both Shedeur and Shilo are the sons of Colorado head coach and former NFL CB Deion Sanders.

DB Jack Howell also is a potential NFL prospect for Colorado State, but Horton is the biggest name that CSU has when it comes to NFL talent. But Hunter, being a top cornerback prospect as he’s likely to play corner rather than wide receiver in the NFL, might be of the most interest to Pittsburgh.

Sending Fisher is a sign that Pittsburgh is interested in at least one prospect playing in the game, and it will be interesting to continue to monitor where he or other Steelers scouts go throughout the college football season.