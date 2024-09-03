Steelers Release Depth Chart Ahead Of Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their depth chart ahead of their Week 1 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, and it appears that it will indeed be Spencer Anderson starting in place of the injured Isaac Seumalo on Sunday. Anderson was listed as the backup left guard while Mason McCormick was not listed on the depth chart as a left guard.

The Steelers had McCormick listed as the backup right guard. After photos taken at practice yesterday showed Anderson working with the first-team offense at left guard, it gave a hint that he will be the guy the Steelers turn to in Seumalo’s absence.

Beanie Bishop Jr. remained as the starting slot corner, a spot he’s held throughout the preseason and training camp. With the Steelers yet to make an outside addition at the position, it’s a safe bet that Bishop will be the Week 1 starter in the slot.

Broderick Jones was listed as the starting right tackle while Dan Moore Jr. held down the starting left tackle position. That means Pittsburgh’s starting offensive line Week 1 left to right figures to be Moore-Anderson-Zach Frazier-James Daniels-Jones. Troy Fautanu was listed as the backup right tackle as he recovers from an MCL sprain suffered in the team’s preseason opener.

Russell Wilson was officially listed as the starting quarterback after Mike Tomlin named him the starter last week with Justin Fields as the backup. Ryan McCollum was listed as the backup center, which isn’t a surprise after he made the 53-man roster. Frazier will likely get his first NFL start on Saturday, and it appears he’ll be the lone rookie starting on the offensive line. Nevertheless, it’s a group that’ll be inexperienced with Anderson also likely making his first NFL start in his second season.

There were no real surprises although the team did not list a fullback after doing so during the preseason when Jack Colletto was on the roster. Pat Freiermuth was the starting tight end with Darnell Washington as the backup and Connor Heyward as the third-string although it wouldn’t be a surprise to see all three get on the field. MyCole Pruitt is the fourth-string tight end.

DL DeMarvin Leal was listed as the backup to Cameron Heyward, with Isaiahh Loudermilk the third-stringer.

It also doesn’t come as a surprise, but Van Jefferson was listed as Pittsburgh’s No. 2 outside receiver, with Calvin Austin III in the slot. WR Roman Wilson was listed as a backup on the outside behind Jefferson, but his availability for Week 1 is in question due to an ankle injury suffered in training camp. He could be a potential option in the slot down the lin, as well.

The Steelers will look to get their season off on the right foot with a win against a new-look Falcons team. It features offseason additions Kirk Cousins, Matthew Judon and Justin Simmons as well as WR Darnell Mooney with a new coaching staff led by head coach Raheem Morris.