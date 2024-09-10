Steelers Place P Cameron Johnston On Injured Reserve

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially placed P Cameron Johnston on injured reserve due to a knee injury suffered in their Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons. In a corresponding move, the team has officially signed SS Terrell Edmunds off the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad.

We have signed S Terrell Edmunds to the active roster from the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad and placed P Cameron Johnston on the Reserve/Injured List. @BordasLaw 📝: https://t.co/A1Z1tjucZ9 pic.twitter.com/FWr1CHRQ3e — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 10, 2024

Johnston’s injury being season ending and Edmunds’ signing have previously been reported, though now official by the team.

Johnston suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s win, awkwardly getting his knee pinned by a Falcons rusher. While specifics of the injury haven’t been made public, the injury is obviously severe and will cost him the rest of the season. One of the team’s first free agent signings of 2024, Johnston was expected to have a key role as Pittsburgh’s punter and may have set a franchise record for single-season average. Now, he’ll focus on rehab and getting healthy for 2025.

Pittsburgh signed Corliss Waitman to replace Cameron Johnston. Waitman appeared in two games for the Steelers in 2021, averaging over 51 yards on seven punts.

Edmunds returns to Pittsburgh after spending his first five NFL seasons with the Steelers. The team’s first-round pick of the 2018 draft, he never lived up to his first-round billing but was durable and a steady presence at strong safety. In his first stint with the team, Edmunds started 75 games, making 410 tackles with five interceptions. He signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023 before being traded to the Tennessee Titans midseason.

He figures to offer quality depth behind starter DeShon Elliott. Still just 27 years old, Edmunds could also help out on special teams. Pittsburgh must keep his roster spot for at least the next three weeks and while the team could theoretically cut him, it wouldn’t be able to replace his spot on the 53-man roster for that duration.

Edmunds logged six defensive snaps for the Jaguars in Week 1 but did not record a tackle. With his addition, the Steelers now have a full 53-man roster.