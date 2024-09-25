Steelers’ Passing Charts: Week 3 Vs. Chargers

The Pittsburgh Steelers remain unbeaten, and one element was their strongest passing performance to date against the Los Angeles Chargers. For the third season now, I will be charting, visualizing, and providing takeaways of the all-important quarterback position for the Steelers.

Couple of notes before we jump in. Thanks to Thomas Mock for his great work that helped me learn much of what I’m using in the series visually. Spikes and clear throwaways are removed due to being the correct situational decision, along with bats at the line of scrimmage. In this game, one throwaway was removed.

QB Justin Fields had a day as a passer, likely earning the starting role for the foreseeable future. He went 25-of-32 for 244 yards and a 78.1-percent completion rate. All bests for 2024, and two incompletions were drops, and the throwaway makes that percentage even more impressive. Pittsburgh had to lean on the pass game more, with the run game taking a while to get going in this one, and Fields stepped up admirably.

This included a double-explosive passing TD, and while he didn’t scramble for as many yards, kept on a read option for a five-yard red zone TD. There weren’t too many flaws, but one was a forced throw into tight coverage that was tipped up and intercepted. But overall, very solid and encouraging play from Fields as a passer that hopefully continues.

Let’s start with a simple view of the 31 charted passes, with number of throws at each pass distance for Week 3:

#1. 0-5 air-yards: 38.7-percent. Still most common, but not as frequent as the first two games. The first example was a 3rd+2 to WR George Pickens on a shallow crosser, finding him for 3 yards open against off coverage for the first down.

On the next drive, TE Connor Heyward ran a flat route but had to work up field to the soft spot at one air-yard, where Fields found him and was hit hard and quickly for just two yards. The following 3rd and 5 was a trips bunch formation, getting Pickens close to the line on a stop, a nice tight window throw to pick up just enough for the conversion for the first chain-mover of the game (1:31 1st quarter).

On the same drive, Fields had great pass-pro and dumped to RB Najee Harris wide open in the flat at one air yard with YAC for eight yards. 3+4 on the next play, Fields stood tall and got a speed out to WR Scotty Miller at one air-yard, who was able to force a missed tackle and dart down the sideline for an explosive 20-yard gain to the red zone. Along with Fields’ improved passing, receivers stepping up with YAC was huge.

Couple plays later, Fields was pressured, moving in the pocket and getting it to RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson against tight coverage to prevent the sack for four yards. This preceded the aforementioned Fields read-option TD on the nice long drive.

Then, Fields had good pocket awareness to step up and find TE Pat Freiermuth on the shallow crosser at two air-yards, with a bit of YAC for five yards. Later in the third quarter, empty formation on 2nd and 14 where Fields hit Miller on the stop at five air-yards, who yet again forced a missed tackle for YAC and 11 yards along with drawing a facemask penalty which made it technically another explosive play. Great game for Miller.

Next example was not as exciting, a 2nd and 15 where Fields did well just to get the pass off, for just one yard to Harris. Then the bad news, with the following drive ending abruptly on Fields’ interception, a poor decision after being given great field position, tipped in the air due to tight coverage intended for Patterson.

Late third quarter on 3rd and 4, Freiermuth ran a great in-breaking route over the middle at five air-yards, providing tough YAC to pick up 15 yards for the encouraging conversion. On top of this, LAC helped further with another penalty resulting in explosive yardage, I bet Pittsburgh was glad to be on the other side of the stick this game after similar issues last week.

Final play at this distance was a 1st and 15 for 6-yards to Patterson, a stop route at three air-yards and a bit of YAC to get out of bounds on the gain of six.

#2. 5-10 air-yards: 29.0-percent. The first I’ve yet to mention came one the third drive, a great read despite a QB hit, with Freiermuth finding the soft spot in the zone over the middle at six air-yards on the ten-yard pickup and first down.

Drive four ended on a 3rd and 4 incompletion that was dropped by Pickens, a good throw against tight coverage on an in-breaker. It failed, but like the call/scheme. Then, enjoyed a nice decisive throw from Fields between zone defenders to WR Calvin Austin at 6 air-yards, getting a bit of YAC of the 9 yards gain.

On the same drive, Fields went back to Austin on an out, a nice throw and catch for six yards. Late third quarter, with Fields and Pickens connecting on a comeback, tackled quickly for eight yards despite a roughing the passer that once again tacked on explosive yardage.

#3. Behind-the-Line: 19.4-percent. Six plays here. First pass of the game was to RB Jaylen Warren, but the unblocked CB read it and dropped him immediately for a loss of four. On the following drive, Harris caught the flat a yard behind the line with YAC for six yards on first down.

The following 2nd and 4 was a quick screen to Patterson at five air-yards, where Fields made the side-arm throw past the free rusher, and with good WR blocks in front was able to gain five on the chain-mover.

Much later in the third quarter, a similar sidearm around a free rusher to get it to Freiermuth, taking the checkdown for a positive three yards. Last two examples were in the fourth quarter, one a dump off to Harris with tough YAC to the sideline for three yards. Final pass of the game was also a dump to Harris, but despite a FMT was swarmed for a loss of two.

#4. 10-15 air-yards: 16.1-percent. Five plays. Just before halftime, a 3rd and 4 incompletion was another costly drop by Freiermuth at 11 air-yards over the middle. While the snag would have been difficult, Fields placed it well despite pressure in his face, would have been big for another potential TD drive. Another incompletion out of the locker-room, a dangerous throw to Patterson against tight coverage that was broken up.

But then, 3rd-and-14 was a great throw to Austin on a slot slant over the middle, making the grab at 11 air-yards with YAC for an explosive 25-yard gain to get into the red zone for a HUGE conversion. Two came in the fourth quarter, starting with another great find on a slot seam to Pickens at 14 air-yards where he was tackled.

Last but certainly not least, was the play that capped this drive. A great placement throw away from coverage by Fields to Austin on a slot slant over the middle, who was then able to showcase his speed on the great play call and scheme for the double-explosive 55-yard touchdown. Mixed results overall, but the positives tipped the scale to mostly smiles.

#5. Explosive (20-plus air-yards): 6.5-percent. Only two attempts. First was a nice extended play in the pocket, where Fields refreshingly kept his eyes downfield, and Pickens worked open vertically along the sideline making the catch at 21 air-yards with a bit of YAC on the 27 yard improv. The other was an end zone target to Austin, but the go against tight coverage sailed out of bounds incomplete.

#6. 15-20 air-yards: 3.2-percent. Just one at this distance, a bit surprising given Fields’ passing success overall. Unfortunately an incompletion in the red zone on 3rd and 8 at 18 air-yards to start the fourth quarter, another similar go route thrown out ahead for his playmaker, but a bit out of reach against good coverage sailing out of bounds.

Here are the dots of completions/incompletions for the game:

Thankfully, much more middle of the field after the first two games likely gave fans some angst of past offenses that seemed incapable of doing so. So, the talk from coaches and players came to fruition, adjusting the game plan to what is needed based on the opponent. What a concept, and so refreshing to see on display.

Completion Rates By Distance:

FIELDS:

Behind-the-line: 6/6 (100-percent).

0-5 air-yards: 11/12 (91.7-percent).

5-10 air-yards: 7/9 (77.8-percent).

10-15 air-yards: 3/5 (60-percent).

15-20 air-yards: 0/1 (0.0-percent).

Explosive: 1/2 (50.0-percent).

Money at ten air-yards or less. Past 15 yards was seldom, and was the clear blemish on a strong overall completion rate.

Completion Rates By Location:

FIELDS:

Outside left numbers: 5/6 (83.3-percent).

Left numbers-left hash: 6/8 (75.0-percent).

Inside hashes: 3/4 (75.0-percent).

Right hash-right numbers: 7/8 (87.5-percent).

Outside right numbers: 4/5 (80.0-percent).

Location rates were impressively strong across the board, with great 75-percent or higher percentages.

Now for the heat-maps for charted-passes, then completions only:

Similar charted pass and completions only views, emphasizing Fields executing the game plan and connection on his passes overall. The apparent difference was going 1-of-3 past 15 yards, so room for improvement in that area moving forward. Compared to prior weeks, the middle of the field increased in quantity and quality, and makes for healthier numbers and charts across the three games to date.

Next, here’s a data recap of the 71 charted throws in the 2024 regular season:

#1. 0-5 air yards: 42.3-percent. Previously 45.0-percent. 2023 35.0-percent.

#2. 5-10 air yards: 28.2-percent. Previously 27.5-percent. 2023 23.8-percent.

#3. Behind-the-line: 18.3-percent. Previously 17.5-percent. 2023 18.5-percent.

#4. 10-15 air yards: 9.9-percent. Previously 5.0-percent. 2023 13.0-percent.

#5. Explosive: 8.5-percent. Previously 10.0-percent. 2023 12.4-percent.

#6. 15-20 air yards: 7.0-percent. Previously 10.0-percent. 2023 10.8-percent.

Completion Rates By Distance:

FIELDS:

Behind-the-line: 11/13 (84.6-percent).

0-5 air-yards: 26/30 (86.7-percent).

5-10 air-yards: 16/20 (80.0-percent).

10-15 air-yards: 5/7 (71.4-percent).

15-20 air-yards: 1/5 (20.0-percent).

Explosive: 3/6 (50.0-percent).

Completion Rates By Location:

FIELDS:

Outside left numbers: 19/26 (73.1-percent).

Left numbers-left hash: 7/11 (63.6-percent).

Inside hashes: 5/7 (71.4-percent).

Right hash-right numbers: 9/10 (90.0-percent).

Outside right numbers: 15/17 (88.2-percent).

To close, here are the dots and heat maps for all charted attempts, then completions only: