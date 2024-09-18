Steelers’ Passing Charts: Week 2 Vs. Broncos

Week Two is now in the books. For the third season now, I will be charting, visualizing, and providing takeaways of the all-important quarterback position for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Couple of notes before we jump in. Thanks to Thomas Mock for his great work that helped me learn much of what I’m using in the series visually. Spikes and clear throwaways are removed due to being the correct situational decision, along with bats at the line of scrimmage. In this game, two throwaways were removed (pressure TE Darnell Washington, QB hit G James Daniels).

QB Justin Fields got his second start and win, going 13-of-20 65.0-percent for 117 yards, which sounds like a bad outing. Unfortunately, the majority of his best throws were negated by team penalties. So, the stats don’t tell the full story to potentially holding on to starting job, and re-evaluating more opportunities as Russell Wilson takes time to heal the calf injury.

Fields had no INTs and two sacks for the second straight game. Less rushing from him in Week Two (eight attempts, 27 yards). The thankful positive difference was the team’s first TD, a pass from the red zone, contributing to a stronger 97.3 QB rating. Now I’ll dive into more specifics of the pass game.

Let’s start with a simple view of the 18 charted passes, with number of throws at each pass distance for Week 2:

#1. 0-5 air-yards: 44.4-percent. Most common distance again. The first example wasn’t until the second quarter, a dump-off to RB Najee Harris at one air-yard on a five-yard gain, but the situation was 2nd-and-28 re-emphasizing the penalty issues. The following 3rd-and-23 was also in this category with TE Pat Freiermuth wide-open against deep zone, gaining 11 yards.

Next, the final minute before halftime. RB Jaylen Warren was targeted in the flat at 1 air-yard, with YAC/churn for a 7-yard gain. WR Van Jefferson open on the left sideline at five air-yards (out-route), but his YAC inside for 12 yards nearly ran the clock down. The play before was a negated TD by WR George Pickens, where Jefferson was penalized, and would have been a horrendous sequence. Thankfully, timeout and FG in the low scoring affair.

Early third quarter, nice Fields play finding Freiermuth over-the-middle on a crosser despite pressure (Daniels) at three air-yards, with good YAC and churn for nine yards, a chain-moving 2nd-and-7. Next, a 2nd-and-2 quick pass to Jefferson in the flat (2 air-yards) was stopped in its tracks.

Three of Freiermuth’s four targets came at this distance. This one a 2nd-and-8 out route, with a nice throw and contested catch but stopped immediately for five yards. Last example, and only charted pass of the fourth quarter. One of the few inaccuracies, albeit with the pocket collapsing, too far for Pickens on his slot crossing-route. Good effort, but off his hands/contested.

#2. 5-10 air-yards: 33.3-percent. First play was an encouraging one. 3rd-and-5 on the second drive, Fields delivered to Pickens despite pressure, a slot-slant wide open off a nice scheme at seven air-yards and YAC for the 13-yard conversion. The feel goods continued, capping the drive off with the sweet TD to TE Darnell Washington, aligning out wide on a back-shoulder utilizing his size. Much more success at this distance thus far.

Why stop there? A 3rd-and-4 out route to WR Calvin Austin was an accurate dip and nice sideline catch at six air-yards for another conversion. Good stuff.

#3. 15-20 air-yards: 16.7-percent. Deep intermediate was also more utilized after a conservative Week One, with three passes this week. Another third down conversion, making a nice throw with yet another Daniels pressure, and intermediate out to Pickens who had great sideline awareness to ensure and pick up plenty on the chain mover.

Unfortunately, the others went incomplete. Fields held onto the first one forever, leading to a pressure and overthrow to Pickens, who ran a double-move/corner to get open. Missed opportunity at 19 air-yards. Another miscue, a rare errand decision by Fields, throwing into triple-coverage along with Austin slipping on the stop route that was broken up. Noted Pickens open in single coverage as well.

#4. Behind-the-Line: 11.1-percent. Two passes, both off play-action and second and longs. First throw of the game was a checkdown to Harris, but pressure was allowed on a twisting rush that impacted the low but catchable pass. The other was positive, a swing to Warren with room to run on a 12-yard gain to the sideline.

T-5th. 10-15 air-yards: 5.6-percent. One pass, proceeding the TD, and lots to love. In the red zone, play-action boot left, Fields showing great touch over the defense to Freiermuth on the crosser, which he added depth to becoming more open for 14 yards.

T-5th. Explosive (20-plus air-yards): 5.6-percent. The aforementioned penalty issues led to just one explosive attempt, a go-ball to Jefferson that appeared to be overthrown. Surprisingly no flag here with how many with how many were thrown, with the DB tugging on his shoulder.

If you watched the game though, many high level negated plays paint a brighter picture moving forward than the following visuals, unfortunately.

Here are the dots of completions/incompletions for the game:

More varied locations, namely the middle of the field that was barren in the opener, and was the game plan. The intermediate attempt there was forced into triple-coverage, so sometimes wanting to see that and what the defense gives don’t align.

More intermediate in general was also nice, but strictly successful to the left sideline. Curious to see how that develops. As I said earlier, the explosive outlook would look much better if the team can clean up self-inflicted wounds.

Completion Rates By Distance:

FIELDS:

Behind-the-line: 1/2 (50-percent).

0-5 air-yards: 7/8 (87.5-percent).

5-10 air-yards: 6/6 (100-percent).

10-15 air-yards: 1/1 (100-percent).

15-20 air-yards: 1/3 (33.3-percent).

Explosive: 0/1 (0-percent).

Just one incompletion from 0-15 air-yards stands out, while past 15 yards (on throws that counted) will play out much better moving forward.

Completion Rates By Location:

FIELDS:

Outside left numbers: 5/7 (71.4-percent).

Left numbers-left hash: 1/3 (33.3-percent).

Inside hashes: 2/3 (66.7-percent).

Right hash-right numbers: 1/1 (100-percent).

Outside right numbers: 4/4 (100-percent).

Threw more to the left, compared to a perfect completion rate on the right, albeit the longest pass there was seven air-yards. Side-to-side success and frequency were similar in the opener as well. Can’t wait to see what the Week 3 game plan and execution look like against the Chargers.

Now for the heat-maps for charted-passes, then completions only:

What actually went down looks bleak. As the season wears on though, the offense should be expected to stop shooting themselves in the foot, and capitalize on all the encouraging plays that are gone with the wind from Week 2.

Next, here’s a data recap of the 40 charted throws in the 2024 regular season:

Here are the percentages by pass distance, including the previous average, and 2023 regular season rates to see trends:

#1. 0-5 air yards: 45.0-percent. Previously 45.5-percent. 2023 35.0-percent.

#2. 5-10 air yards: 27.5-percent. Previously 22.7-percent. 2023 23.8-percent.

#3. Behind-the-line: 17.5-percent. Previously 22.7-percent. 2023 18.5-percent.

T-4th. Explosive: 10.0-percent. Previously 13.6-percent. 2023 12.4-percent.

T-4th. 15-20 air yards: 10.0-percent. Previously 4.5.-percent. 2023 10.8-percent.

#6. 10-15 air yards: 5.0-percent. Previously 4.5.-percent. 2023 13.0-percent.

Completion Rates By Distance:

FIELDS:

Behind-the-line: 5/7 (71.4-percent).

0-5 air-yards: 15/18 (83.3-percent).

5-10 air-yards: 9/11 (81.8-percent).

10-15 air-yards: 2/2 (100-percent).

15-20 air-yards: 1/4 (25.0-percent).

Explosive: 2/4 (50-percent).

Completion Rates By Location:

FIELDS:

Outside left numbers: 13/19 (68.4-percent).

Left numbers-left hash: 2/4 (50.0-percent).

Inside hashes: 2/3 (66.7-percent).

Right hash-right numbers: 2/2 (100-percent).

Outside right numbers: 11/12 (91.7-percent).

To close, here are the dots and heat maps for all charted attempts, then completions only: