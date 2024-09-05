Steelers’ Passing Chart: Pass Catchers, 2024 Preseason

Today, I wanted to provide the other side of the coin to my weekly Pittsburgh Steelers’ Quarterback Passing Charts articles, looking at and providing takeaways for Pittsburgh’s pass catchers for the 2024 preseason.

Couple notes before we jump in. Thanks to Thomas Mock for his great work that helped me learn much of what I’m using in the series visually. Spikes and clear throwaways are removed due to being the correct situational decision, along with batted passes at the line of scrimmage that effect the intended pass location.

First, let’s look at the four WRs who made the 53-man roster, and played in the preseason (rookie Roman Wilson DNP, injury). Here’s their completion/incompletion dots, then discussing targets, catches, and catch rates along with their ranks:

Scotty Miller-Charted-Targets: 9 (first). Catches: 8 (first). Catch-Rate: 88.9-percent (second).

The most targeted receiver regardless of position this preseason, cashing in particularly at ten yards or less, aiding a strong catch rate. 1/2 past ten yards, including an explosive double-move off play-action, getting wide open and adding YAC for 38 yards in the opener.

Van Jefferson-Charted-Targets: 7 (second). Catches: 6 (second). Catch-Rate: 85.7-percent (third).

Another strong catch rate for the second-most utilized player this preseason. The intermediate pass game stands out (3/3). Variety of routes: corner, breaking off a post route for a third down conversion, and hanging on to a crossing route after a big hit. Good concepts and success to see.

George Pickens-Charted-Targets: 6 (third). Catches: 5 (third). Catch-Rate: 83.3-percent (fourth).

It was less than five yards or explosive for Pickens this preseason, ranking third in targets and catches. Also, a nice catch rate, and would have been perfect if the debatable near go-ball explosive that showed his insane skills was ruled out of bounds. Did connect on a nice corner route with YAC on third-and-11 for 32 yards from Wilson in the finale, seeing the potential of what we’ll see in the regular season.

Calvin Austin-Charted-Targets: 2 (last). Catches: 2 (last). Catch-Rate: 100-percent (first).

Sparse utilization for Austin, unfortunately. He did reel in both targets, encouragingly attacking deep intermediate and explosive air-yards (19 and 20), each in the opener. Will be interesting to see how this, and how things look for the group in the regular season.

Here’s heat-maps of all targets, then completion-rates by pass distance:

Miller-Behind-the-line: 1/1 (100-percent). 0-5 air-yards: 3/3 (100-percent). 5-10 air-yards: 5/5 (100-percent). 10-15 air-yards: 0/1 (0.0-percent). 15-20 air-yards: 0/0 (N/A). Explosive: 1/1 (100-percent).

Jefferson-Behind-the-line: 0/0 (N/A). 0-5 air-yards: 3/4 (75-percent). 5-10 air-yards: 0/0 (N/A). 10-15 air-yards: 2/2 (100-percent). 15-20 air-yards: 1/1 (100-percent). Explosive: 0/0 (N/A).

Pickens-Behind-the-line: 2/2 (100-percent). 0-5 air-yards: 2/2 (100-percent). 5-10 air-yards: 1/1 (100-percent). 10-15 air-yards: 0/0 (N/A). 15-20 air-yards: 0/0 (N/A). Explosive: 1/2 (50-percent).

Austin-Behind-the-line: 0/0 (N/A). 0-5 air-yards: 0/0 (N/A). 5-10 air-yards: 0/0 (N/A). 10-15 air-yards: 0/0 (N/A). 15-20 air-yards: 1/1 (100-percent). Explosive: 1/1 (100-percent).

Here’s the completions only heat map, along with most targeted and completed areas:

Miller-Most-targeted-area: left numbers-sideline, 5-7 air-yards. Most-completed-area: same.

Jefferson-Most-targeted-area: middle-left numbers, 3-16 air-yards. Most-completed-area: middle-left numbers, 4-16 air-yards.

Pickens-Most-targeted-area: outside left numbers, -5 to 28 air-yards. Most-completed-area: left numbers-outside, 1-7 air-yards.

Austin-Most-targeted-area: outside left numbers, 19-20 air-yards. Most-completed-area: same.

Now for non-WRs, starting with dots and team-ranks of the top four on the 53-man roster (minimum two targets):

TE Connor Heyward-Charted-Targets: 6 (first). Catches: 4 (first). Catch-Rate: 66.7-percent (fourth).

Most targets and catches in this group, but low catch rate considering all throws to him were five air-yards or less. A red zone flat-route was overthrown, and the other incompletion was just out of reach too, not on him. Heyward provided a TD on a red zone flat-route, the only points in the passing game this preseason, along with good YAC off a hurdle.

RB Jaylen Warren-Charted-Targets: 2 (T-second). Catches: 2 (T-second). Catch-Rate: 100-percent (T-first).

The rest of the group had two targets, catches, and perfect catch rates, starting with Warren. First was a minimal gain screen, and the other a third-and-14 checkdown at one air-yard, nearly having the necessary YAC for 12 yards. That was also the play he injured his hamstring on in Game Two, keeping him out of the finale, but hopefully doesn’t linger into the season.

TE Pat Freiermuth-Charted-Targets: 2 (T-second). Catches: 2 (T-second). Catch-Rate: 100-percent (T-first).

A quiet preseason for Freiermuth, who will likely have a much more prominent role in the offense this year. Both were third and longs targeted well short of the chains, and like Warren, nice YAC effort to nearly convert. Both less than five air-yards though, and hope to see versatile usage right away in the season opener.

TE MyCole Pruitt-Charted-Targets: 2 (T-second). Catches: 2 (T-second). Catch-Rate: 100-percent (T-first).

Really enjoyed Pruitt’s receiving usage, over the middle of the field. One was a third-and-7, working open on a scramble-drill, adding a couple in YAC to move the chains. Play-action helped him slip vertically behind a LB at 15 air-yards, and added YAC for 22 yards to get to the red zone.

Now heat maps for all charted targets and completion rates by pass distance:

Heyward-Behind-the-line: 1/1 (100-percent). 0-5 air-yards: 3/5 (60-percent). 5-10 air-yards: 2/3 (66.7-percent). 10-15 air-yards: 0/0 (N/A). 15-20 air-yards: 0/0 (N/A). Explosive: 0/0 (N/A).

Warren-Behind-the-line: 1/1 (100-percent). 0-5 air-yards: 1/1 (100-percent). 5-10 air-yards: 0/0 (N/A). 10-15 air-yards: 0/0 (N/A). 15-20 air-yards: 0/0 (N/A). Explosive: 0/0 (N/A).

Freiermuth-Behind-the-line: 0/0 (N/A). 0-5 air-yards: 2/2 (100-percent). 5-10 air-yards: 0/0 (N/A). 10-15 air-yards: 0/0 (N/A). 15-20 air-yards: 0/0 (N/A). Explosive: 0/0 (N/A).

Pruitt-Behind-the-line: 0/0 (N/A). 0-5 air-yards: 0/0 (N/A). 5-10 air-yards: 1/1 (100-percent). 10-15 air-yards: 1/1 (100-percent). 15-20 air-yards: 1/1 (100-percent). Explosive: 0/0 (N/A).

To close, here are non-RBs completions only heat map and most targeted/completed areas:

Heyward-Most targeted area: right hash-right numbers, 4-5 air-yards. Most completed area: right numbers-outside, -2 to four air-yards.

Warren-Most targeted area: between the numbers, -5 and 1 air-yard. Most completed area: same.

Freiermuth-Most targeted area: numbers (both sides), 0 and 2 air-yards. Most completed area: same.

Pruitt-Most targeted area: over-the-middle, 6 and 15 air-yards. Most completed area: same.

While concepts are vanilla in the preseason, it was interesting to chart OC Arthur Smith’s first games with Pittsburgh. Some enjoyable schemes and utilization that he will surely expand on, in the true test that is the regular season. Hopefully the offense opens up in 2024, and most importantly, see a benefit on the scoreboard.