Steelers Or Chargers: Who Has Better Defense This Week?

Who has the better defense this week: the Steelers or the Chargers?

Acrisure Stadium will host two of the best defenses in the league right now on Sunday between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Chargers. The two have allowed the fewest points so far through the first two weeks of the season, the Chargers first.

The Steelers also have the second-most takeaways, while the Chargers are tied for the fifth-most. The Chargers rank second in yards allowed per game, while the Steelers rank fifth. The Steelers are more middle-of-the-pack in passing yards allowed but allow the fourth-fewest rushing yards. Both are pretty much in the middle of the pack in terms of sacks thus far, combining for 10.

The Chargers, however, have a much better offense on paper than the Steelers. One can argue that the Steelers have the better defense, but the offense is still getting by on “potential.” In other words, in theory, the Steelers’ defense should have a bigger test in this game than the Chargers.

One thing to consider: the Steelers are producing a takeaway on 23.8 percent of their drives, the second-highest in the NFL. The Chargers rank seventh at 16.7 percent. While the Steelers have zero giveaways thus far, the Chargers also only have two, so it’s not like they’re leaking.

Both defenses certainly have their playmakers at all three levels. The Steelers have T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, while the Chargers have Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. Likewise, the Steelers have Minkah Fitzpatrick at safety, but the Chargers have Derwin James. The Steelers have Joey Porter Jr. at cornerback, while the Chargers have Asante Samuel Jr. We can keep doing this up and down the list, but the point is, by now, I hope it is obvious. These are two very talented defenses performing at a high level in the season’s early stages. But only one of them can emerge on top today, so which will it be?

