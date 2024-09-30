Steelers Open As Home Favorites Against Cowboys

Despite coming off their first loss of the season in Week 4 to the Indianapolis Colts, Vegas likes the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5 over the Dallas Cowboys. Per VSiN, Pittsburgh is a consensus two-point favorite against the 2-2 Cowboys on Sunday Night Football at Acrisure Stadium next week.

After an impressive Week 1 showing against the Cleveland Browns, the Cowboys dropped back-to-back matchups against the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens before rebounding against the New York Giants in Week 4, with a win on Thursday Night Football. While the Cowboys will be the more rested team for the Week 5 matchup, they’re also banged up. They’re expected to be down their two best pass rushers in DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons, who both suffered injuries in the Week 4 win over the Giants.

Dallas’ strength is in its offense, as QB Dak Prescott and WR CeeDee Lamb form one of the more formidable QB-WR duos in the league. But Dallas hasn’t posed much of a threat on the ground after bringing back RB Ezekiel Elliott this offseason. Through four games, the Cowboys have run for just 301 yards while allowing 583 yards on the ground.

It’s a matchup that should be favorable for the Steelers, especially if their defense can recover from a subpar performance against the Colts in Week 4. With it being a home game and Dallas down the two best players in the front seven, it’s not a surprise that the Steelers are favored. While they didn’t play all that well against the Colts, a lot of the issues that caused them to lose were self-inflicted. The Steelers lost two fumbles when they had a chance to put points on the board and also had some bad penalties, although the call against Minkah Fitzpatrick that helped set up a touchdown in the third quarter was not a good one.

Coming into the game, the Steelers do look like the better team, and it’ll be a good game to see if they’re able to get back on track. Dallas has some weapons, and it won’t be a blowout by any means, but the Steelers have the pieces to win this game. Hopefully they will put together a good week of practice and come in ready to go to avenge the loss to Indianapolis.