Steelers Make Sizable Moves In Trio Of NFL Power Rankings

Coming off a win in which they scored zero offensive touchdowns, things are seemingly looking up for the Pittsburgh Steelers entering Week 2 on the road against the Denver Broncos.

The Steelers found a way to win an ugly game in Week 1 in Atlanta — where have we heard that before? — leaning on a star-studded defense that held the Falcons to just 54 yards of total offense in the second half and forced three turnovers.

The offense did just enough with backup quarterback Justin Fields starting in place of the injured Russell Wilson, and kicker Chris Boswell booted six field goals to account for all the points in the 18-10 win.

With the win, the Steelers sit atop the AFC North. In the process the Black and Gold made some pretty significant moves up the board in a trio of power rankings entering Week 2.

In The Athletic’s power rankings, the Steelers climbed up to No. 13 from No. 20, moving ahead of teams like the New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens.

“Mike Tomlin started a backup quarterback and his team didn’t score a touchdown. Of course, the Steelers won,” The Athletic’s Josh Kendall writes in the latest power rankings. “Chris Boswell tied the team record and came two short of tying the NFL record with six field goals and had to serve as emergency punter in the fourth quarter, too. Justin Fields started in place of the injured Russell Wilson (calf) and did just enough (57 yards rushing, 156 yards passing) to get a win.”

Prior to the Week 1 matchup against the Falcons, the Steelers sat at No. 20 in The Athletic’s power rankings with Kendall questioning the Steelers and saying that they were “acting like the Browns” with the quarterback situation.

It was quite the zinger from Kendall, but the Steelers did what the Browns couldn’t do this week: win. The Steelers, with a backup quarterback, scored more points than the Browns, too.

How about that?

It’s not much of a surprise that the Steelers won the way that they did, even with a backup quarterback. They have an elite-level defense and one of the best kickers in the game. It’s not a recipe for success long-term, but for one week at least, it was a three-phased attack that led to the win.

In CBS Sports’ power rankings compiled by Pete Prisco, the Steelers moved up seven spots from No. 19 to No. 12, passing the likes of the Jets, Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams.

“They impressed in a big way on defense in beating Atlanta,” Prisco writes of the Steelers in his power rankings. “Does it matter who plays quarterback if they play defense like that?”

The Steelers’ defense was lights out, without a doubt. After a game-opening field goal drive allowed, Pittsburgh’s defense was quite good.

Even the touchdown the Falcons scored came after star outside linebacker T.J. Watt strip-sacked Falcons QB Kirk Cousins late in the first half, forcing a turnover. But a bogus offsides call on Watt, one that the official later admitted to Watt he messed up, negated that.

The 54 yards allowed in the second half was rather impressive and showed what this defense could be when healthy and firing on all cylinders.

Then, there is ESPN’s power rankings.

The Steelers climbed five spots in ESPN’s power rankings, going from No. 16 to No. 11, passing teams like the Packers, Bengals, Jets and Jaguars.

In ESPN’s power rankings, Steelers’ beat writer Brooke Pryor highlighted the top newcomer for the team, that being standout safety DeShon Elliott.

“Elliott, one of several offseason defensive acquisitions who made a splash Sunday, got the first interception of the game and had two passes defended,” Pryor writes. “The pick came in the first quarter as Falcons QB Kirk Cousins threw a ball over the middle to WR Drake London. Elliott dove in front of London and snagged the pass. It was such a well-timed, anticipatory play that fellow newcomer Donte Jackson started celebrating the interception before Elliott even had the ball.

“The Steelers’ depth in the secondary is still thin, but Elliott made the game-changing plays needed to support a developing offense.”

Elliott was very good against the Falcons, both in coverage and against the run. He was everything the Steelers were hoping for — and more — when they signed him to a two-year deal in free agency.

Thought DeShon Elliott had a great game for the #Steelers Sunday. Big INT, key pass breakup along the sideline. Was very physical in the box, too. Dropped the hammer on #Falcons RB Bijan Robinson here. Good rep to squeeze backside. pic.twitter.com/RAgqXpiSaV — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) September 9, 2024

His role will fluctuate weekly, whether that’s handling slot snaps, playing in the box more, or being that traditional strong safety. But having that type of talent at safety will do wonders for the Steelers, allowing them to move Minkah Fitzpatrick around.

Elliott, like the Steelers, is off to a strong start. We’ll see if it can continue in Week 2 in the Mile High City.