Steelers Host Rookie OL Andrew Coker For Thursday Workout

The Pittsburgh Steelers worked out OL Andrew Coker Thursday, per NFL Insider Aaron Wilson via the league’s daily transactions sheet.

He also worked out for the Cleveland Browns, per the wire.

Coker, undrafted out of TCU in 2023, started 46 career games for the Horned Frogs. A team captain his final season, he logged time at left and right tackle throughout his career. He brings good size and length, measuring in at 6067, 315 pounds with 34-inch arms at the 2023 NFL Combine. Here he is going through the Wave Drill.

At Indy, he ran a sub-par 5.36 40-yard dash. His other testing was also middling, a 25.5-inch vertical, 7’10” broad jump, and 7.95 three-cone time. His testing created a 4.86 RAS and served as one reason he went undrafted.

He was one of two touted TCU offensive lineman in this year’s draft class, joining LG Brandon Coleman. Coleman heard his name called on draft weekend, a third round pick of the Washington Commanders. Per NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein, Coker brought athleticism but struggled with power, giving him an undrafted grade.

“He’s unable to generate much push as a drive blocker and can be driven back into the pocket by a strong bull rush or a leveraged stab move. He plays with pretty good technique and quality hand usage, but sustaining his block and neutralizing NFL power merchants still needs proof of concept. Coker will face an uphill battle as either a tackle or guard.”

Coker signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent. Carried throughout the summer, he made it through the preseason before being waived at final cutdowns. Per PFF, he logged 35 preseason snaps at right tackle and graded out better in pass protection than run blocking.

With rookie OT Troy Fautanu healthy, the Steelers are likely updating their emergency list heading into the regular season. After cutdowns, the team signed versatile OL Doug Nester to the practice squad. He spent most of his college career at offensive tackle and played right tackle with the Minnesota Vikings this preseason.

Per Wilson, Coker was the only player the Steelers worked out today. He may have to wait until injuries pile up around the league to get on someone’s practice squad.

Pittsburgh will hold a Friday practice and Saturday walkthrough before suiting up for Sunday’s regular season opener against the Atlanta Falcons.