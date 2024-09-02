Steelers’ Full 2024 Preseason PFF Grades And Total Snaps

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 preseason is now in the books. Today, I wanted to recap the teams’ full preseason grades and total snaps.
Here are the per game articles:
Steelers Vs. Texans Preseason Game 1
Steelers Vs. Bills Preseason Game 2
Steelers Vs. Lions Preseason Game 3
Included in this article are all Steelers that played, whether or not they made the 53-man roster cutdown. I will also provide data from Pro Football Focus (PFF) and takeaways.
Offense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
Three players here. WR Dez Fitzpatrick (89.8 grade, 65 snaps) had the top preseason grade on offense. Despite this, he was released by Pittsburgh, particularly lacking enough special teams value. He led the team in yards (130), catching all five of his targets, and a 59-yard explosive play in the finale that was the offenses longest gain of the preseason.
WR Jaray Jenkins (86.9, 24) was also unable to withstand roster cuts. He caught four of his five targets for 44 yards, with the finale being his strongest graded game.
TE MyCole Pruitt (80.0, 44) was the strongest graded player still in the Black and Gold. Working under OC Arthur Smith tutelage with two former teams certainly helped Pruitt’s cause, as he jockied for his spot at the more emphasized position. Caught both of his targets, both weighty ones: an explosive over-the-middle to the red zone, and a third-and-long conversion. Not bad as a blocker either (77.5 PBLK, 63.6 RBLK).
Good (70-Plus Grades):
A whopping ten in this tier. Former four-string QB John Rhys Plumlee (79.9, 9) saw action to close the finale. Since, cut and signed by the Jaguars, he went 3/4 for 32 yards with some nice passes and ability with his legs.
WR George Pickens (76.7, 38) did Pickens things, namely his improved YAC since entering the league. He caught 5/6 targets for 55 yards, including an explosive 32-yarder in the finale that displayed nice route-running to get open. Big season ahead.
The focus for TE Darnell Washington (76.5, 54) has been blocking, and led the entire team with a 75.7 RBLK, along with a 71.4 PBLK. Great to see needed improvement. The flipside was zero targets as a receiver, which would have been nice to see.
WR Scotty Miller (73.8, 57) led the team with ten targets and eight catches. They went for 74 yards, including an explosive 38-yarder on a double-move with YAC in the opener. He won out at the end of the position room, showing good hands and reliability overall.
QB Kyle Allen (72.6, 59) stuck as the third-stringer as expected. He had the most attempts (28), completions (20), yards (261), and the only passer to throw a touchdown (red-zone flat to TE Connor Heyward). Also had the only interception, overthrown in the waning moments of the opener.
WR Tarik Black (72.2, 7) played in the opener only, with one catch for 11 yards, a third-and-one conversion at the end of the game. Pittsburgh reached an injury-settlement with him, ending his preseason in Pittsburgh.
WR Van Jefferson (72.0, 49) was second on the team with eight targets and six catches. 57 yards on those opportunities, including a nice corner-route for a 20-yard explosive in the opener. Nice preseason, staking his claim for an important role this season after no big-name outsiders were brought in.
RB Aaron Shampklin (71.3, 41) was the top grade at the position, with 13 rush attempts for 40 yards, and 3/4 receiving (each led team) but only three-yards. Practice squad seemed possible, but no dice, at least for now.
Same for RB Daijun Edwards (71.0, 25). Seven rushes for 37 yards, featuring an explosive 24 yarder, and a goal-line touchdown in the opener.
QB Russell Wilson (70.4, 26) is the final man in this tier. Announced as the starter, unsurprisingly, he went 10/12 for 73 yards with no TDs or INTs. Led the team with an 83.3 completion rate, conservative in nature overall being the preseason. Nice connection with Pickens, the aforementioned explosive crosser on 3rd-and-11 being a highlight that we hopefully see often in the regular season.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Seven here. TE Rodney Williams (49.7, 28) was an odd-man out, but Pittsburgh was able to stash him on the practice squad. Wasn’t targeted in the pass game, and had lower blocking marks than most TEs that made the team (68.7 PBLK, 54.2 RBLK).
TE Matt Sokol (49.7, 30) was also cut at the position. Unable to reel-in his lone target (PBU), and had better blocking grades (76.5 PBLK, 61.2 RBLK) than my impressions from watching the games.
G Joey Fisher (49.1, 58) was a cut casualty too. Leading the team with two penalties, an on-field meltdown on back-to-back plays in the finale was likely insurmountable. 67.8 PBLK grade including a couple pressures, but no sacks allowed, compared to a lower 58.7 RBLK.
G James Daniels (48.2, 39). Discouraging to see the starter here, dinged heavily as a run blocker (42.7). Yes, he was beat bad on a couple occasions, but a harsher grade than I envisioned. Confusing to Daniels overall grade was a much stronger 85.3 PBLK, featuring no pressures or sacks allowed all preseason.
G Tyler Beach (41.4, 38) was cut, and similar splits on his block grades (73.8 PBLK, 42.1 RBLK). He wasn’t good enough, but an interesting layer was 29 passing snaps versus just nine run blocking, and leaned towards the latter despite those sample sizes. Also a penalty to his name.
Isaac Seumalo (41.4, 23) is the fourth guard in a row in this tier. 42.1 RBLK tied for last on the team with Beach. While he wasn’t perfect, that grade was too low, with great examples on film including key blocks on multiple rushing TDs. Since, Seumalo suffered a pec tear, with reports indicating “we dodged a bullet” being out around a month as opposed to season-ending potential.
T Anderson Hardy (39.5, 41) was also moved on from, and the lowest grade on offense. He allowed four pressures (T-most on the team), contributing to his lower 31.5 PBLK (55.5 RBLK), and was also guilty of a penalty.
Defense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
The only excellent grade, in all three-phases for Pittsburgh, was EDGE Nick Herbig (93.1, 33). Not only did that lead the team, but the NFL at the position, and third-best among all defenders. His 92.6 PRSH also led the entire NFL, featuring a tie for the sack lead, and a strip-sack turnover. Cashed in on his six pressures, and provided six stops on his tackles (led team, T-sixth across the NFL), including some plus run defense. WOW.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
Four players. Starting with his former Wisconsin teammate: DL Keeanu Benton (87.3, 28). Displayed the ideal second-year jump, flashing often with wins with a wider array of moves. 87.9 PRSH was second on the team, tenth across the entire NFL, and second-best among the position in the league. Included four pressures and two sacks, compared to a 66.1 RDEF.
DL Larry Ogunjobi (84.4, 30) also played well on similarly sparse action. All three of his pressures were hurries (70.1 PRSH), and had a team-best 78.6 RDEF at interior DL (seventh league-wide). Did have a missed tackle though (28.5 MTACK), but great to see an overall solid showing, hopefully reaching the high expectations that have yet to occur yet in Pittsburgh.
CB Cory Trice (81.3, 66) had a very nice preseason, awesome to see with depth at the position lacking, along with last season being robbed due to injury. Solid 80.3 COV allowing 3/3 on his targets, but just five yards. Also had a run TFL in the finale, and provided three stops on his four tackles (78.6 TACK, 75.4 RDEF).
LB Tyler Matakevich (81.1, 16) returned to the Steel City, making the 53-man roster mainly for special teams. Best grades on defense were a 78.6 RDEF and 74.9 TACK, including a stop.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Eight defenders. CB Kalon Barnes (77.1, 33) suffered an injury, appearing in the opener only. Received a 77.6 COV and 76.9 TACK, compared to 63.0 RDEF. Two stops on three tackles, with matching numbers on catches allowed and targets for ten yards.
S Miles Killebrew (75.5, 41) had one of the teams two interceptions, albeit an easy one. Nice to see playmaking on that side of the ball, but also remains on the 53 due to his special teams prowess (Pro-Bowler).
LB Luquay Washington (72.2, 47) was cut, and thought his grades were generous. Coverage was his lowest mark (41.9), allowing one catch on two targets for 12 yards where he struggled to tackle. That’s amid a higher 79.4 TACK than I expected, and an 84.1 RDEF that led the team (11th league-wide at LB) despite only one of his seven tackles being a stop.
EDGE Kyron Johnson (71.1, 129) was one of the more surprising releases, and had the most total snaps on the team. He tied Herbig with a Steelers high six pressures, and as many tackles. Highs and lows for sure, along with not fitting Pittsburgh’s ideal EDGE mold or lighting the special teams world on fire makes sense in hindsight.
DL/EDGE DeMarvin Leal (71.0, 59) needed a good offseason, answering the bell as he secured a roster spot. Five total pressures and two sacks led to his strongest 74.4 PRSH, along with a 70.4 RDEF was encouraging, but did have a missed tackle (49.9 TACK).
CB Thomas Graham (70.9, 56) went to the practice squad, a bit surprising with a lack of depth in the slot. An outside addition is likely coming. 78.6 TACK was his strongest grade, which I thought was too high given missed opportunities in my notes. Other marks were in the 60s, including a 69.1 COV. Allowed two catches for 25 yards, with a nice PBU in Game Two. Down-trended in the finale though.
CB Zyon Gilbert (70.8, 70) was signed to the practice squad. Led Steelers corners with a 77.1 RDEF with four total tackles there. Had a nice TFL on a screen recognition, but was often cleaning up chunk-gains (11 total tackles, four stops) and had one missed tackle. Allowed catches on all six targets for 50 yards (66.4 COV).
DL Dean Lowry (70.1, 49) is the final player. Had three total pressures, a bat, along with a FR (Herbig strip-sack) in the finale. Makes sense that Lowry’s 77.9 PRSH was his strongest mark. No tackles and a 56.8 RDEF stand out negatively though.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Nine here, starting with DL Montravius Adams (49.9, 51). His lowest grade was a 37.8 RDEF (second-worst on team), with three total run tackles and one stop. Thought that was a bit low. Stronger 68.1 PRSH including three pressures and a sack, along with a third down bat in the finale. 73.0 TACK was his strongest mark, with four total and no misses.
CB Joey Porter (49.7, 26) was dinged in coverage (45.0) namely for a DPI penalty in the opener, coming with the territory of his physical nature. Allowed just one catch this preseason (12 yards) though, and provided good RDEF (67.2) and tackling (75.1).
DL Marquiss Spencer (48.6, 25) was cut. 70.7 TACK was his best mark, with two total and one stop. Lacked overall impact though, with a 55.7 PRSH and 50.4 RDEF. The team kept a whopping eight on the initial 53, but no real shot of making it.
CB Beanie Bishop (48.3, 40) was the last man standing at slot corner, the clear option as of today. A 31.4 RDEF was his lowest grade, worst among all Steelers. Showed some positives as a tackler (80.6), second-best on the team, but zero pressures on nine pass rushes (48.5) and 58.6 COV point to him not showing enough for comfort (yet).
LB Payton Wilson (46.0, 70) showed encouraging flashes, particularly in run defense in the opener (70.5), and coverage chops in Game Two (68.4). Up-and-down though, including two missed tackles this preseason, for his lowest overall preseason grade (32.7 TACK). Nine total tackles, four for stops, including his athletic playmaking on display that is more encouraging that these marks moving forward.
EDGE Marcus Haynes (45.5, 42) landed on the practice squad, playing in the finale with Pittsburgh after limited action with Green Bay in the opener. 70.5 RDEF was his best by far, but was torched in coverage (28.1) on a 29-yard catch, along with poor tackling (43.3) and 43.1 PRSH (one pressure, 21 pass rushes).
DL Isaiahh Loudermilk (40.1, 83) made the 53, with pass rush the positive of his preseason: five total pressures, four hurries, and a QB hit. His other grades are far from inspiring (37.9 RDEF, 24.8 TACK). The latter was due to four missed tackles (T-team high), two against the run. Familiarity as a depth piece, but hoping for health in front of him, and less playing time than last season.
The lowest grades were two linebackers that were cut expectedly: Kiondre Thomas (37.7, 49) and Kyahva Tezino (26.0, 14).
Special Teams:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
Two here. Nick Herbig (83.9, 13) tops this list for Pittsburgh. Four-teamer, and had a tackle. Bishop (82.2, 6) played on three teams, mostly punt coverage. Room for growth, but his performance there compared to others likely affected Pittsburgh’s roster decisions at CB.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
In this tier, four. Mark Robinson (78.4, 17) continues to stake his roster claim here. Core teamer, and had a highlight big hit tackle.
Jalen Elliott (76.6, 32) was not anticipated by many to make the 53. He led the team with four combined special teams tackles, separating himself with value here. Did miss a tackle though, and really want to monitor his play in the regular season.
Matakevich (75.9, 19) played on five units, with a tackle, but also missed one. We know he’s a core guy though. Plumlee (74.5, 16) makes another list, and was the only special teamer to this point to not make the roster. Three teams, namely kick return, doing well for someone with a QB label.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
A massive ten players. Dez Fitzpatrick (48.8, 34) landing here re-emphasizes the teams’ willingness to part ways. Four teams, two tackles, but a missed one and a penalty.
Darius Rush (48.5, 30) made the 53, playing five units with an assisted tackle, and FG block leading the way. Had an offside penalty there though. Miller (46.6, 6) was on punt return and coverage units, with the former going far better. Beach (41.7, 6) also lands in the bad group here (FG), no longer with Pittsburgh.
Ryan Watts (40.6, 35) played four teams, with a tackle, but a penalty as well. The scary long-term injury at the end of the finale is the main story, unfortunately. Christian Kuntz (37.7, 22) retained his long-snapper spot, though PFF graded him poorly, and provided an assisted tackle.
Graham (37.2, 14) really struggled, contributing to landing on the practice squad. The rest were cut: Deuce Watts (35.5, 4), Luquay Washington (30.8, 19), RB La’Mical Perine (30.6, 20). Yes, special teams matter.
STEELERS 2024 FULL PRESEASON TOTAL SNAPS:
Thanks for reading and let me know your thoughts in the comments.