Steelers Fans Take Over: T.J. Watt Receives ‘Loud Cheers’ Upon Entry In Indianapolis

This is more or less an evergreen story anytime the Pittsburgh Steelers are in opposing stadiums, maybe other than some of the divisional matchups, but once again Steeler Nation appears to be taking over in Indianapolis.

According to Cameron Wolfe on NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning, T.J. Watt led the starting defense onto the field for warmups to quite the pop from the fans in attendance.

“T.J. Watt just led the Steelers’ number one defense out on the field one minute ago to loud cheers,” Wolfe said. “The Steelers fans have traveled well here to Indianapolis, and for Watt, he is leading this defense to another level.”

This is probably the most energized the fan base has been over the last handful of years. This is just the fourth time since the turn of the century that the Steelers have gone 3-0, and it could become the second time since 1979 that they start a season 4-0 if they defeat the Indianapolis Colts.

The franchise is known for great defenses, and this is one of its better ones in recent memory. Right now, they have better statistics than the great 2008 defense in almost every category. The season is still young, so they will have to keep up that performance to be remembered in the same way, but through three games it has been lights-out play.

There is also the hope of having found a franchise quarterback in Justin Fields. He was written off by many and entered the season as the backup, but Fields has led the Steelers to this 3-0 start. He hasn’t lit up the box score, but he is playing efficient and largely mistake-free football.

When the Steelers were on the road in Atlanta, the Falcons had to utilize a silent count on offense. Not only is that demoralizing for the other team, but it gives the defense an advantage. Watt talked about finding a “golden nugget” on his strip-sack that was called back in Week 1. The silent count gives the defense an opportunity to get a jump on the snap and create havoc early in plays.