Steelers Fans Named Among NFL’s Rudest: ‘Most Foul-Mouthed In The League’

If your swear jar cup is runneth over after every Pittsburgh Steelers game, you’re not alone. According to a recent survey, Steelers fans are among the “rudest” in the NFL and use more foul language than any other fan base.

aGamble.com conducted an August survey to determine the rudest football fans and their behaviors. Pittsburgh ranked high on the list, coming in fifth overall.

“You might want to bring along your earmuffs the next time you’re at a Pittsburgh Steelers game, and not just because of the city’s cold winter temperatures,” the website wrote. “According to respondents, Steelers fans are the most foul-mouthed in the league, earning them the No. 5 spot on our ‘rudest’ NFL fans ranking.”

The four teams ahead of them? The Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, and New England Patriots.

Individually, no Steelers players or coaches were named to the rudest or thinnest-skin lists. New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers took the most heat of anyone, No. 1 on the rudest and thinnest-skin list. He’s a love-him-or-hate-him type of quarterback so it’s no surprise to see him show up here.

Obviously, this is a survey and “rudest” is subjective. There are plenty of great Steelers fans out there and the majority of every fan base, even Cleveland Browns fans, are good people. Generally, the more passionate fans are, the more they’re viewed as loud and obnoxious and rude. That makes this list hardly surprising considering how large and intense the Eagles, Steelers, Cowboys’, etc. crowds are.

Who are the least rude fans? The Indianapolis Colts take the top spot followed closely by the Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans, and Arizona Cardinals. And around the AFC North, no one comes close to Pittsburgh. The Baltimore Ravens are only 11th, the Browns surprisingly low at 14th, and the Cincinnati Bengals are 18th.

And if you’re headed to the Week 1 opener against the Atlanta Falcons, their fans fall in the middle at No. 15. Given what happened last time Pittsburgh travelled there, it’ll probably feel like a home game anyway.