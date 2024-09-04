Steelers-Falcons Week 1 Matchup To Be Seen By Majority Of Country

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 1 matchup on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons will be seen by most of the country, as the 1 PM/ET game on FOX will be seen by the entire West Coast and throughout the Pittsburgh area, as well as the DMV and Northeast, according to the coverage map released by 506sports on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh-Atlanta is in red on the map while the Vikings-Giants game is blue with Titans-Bears in green and Panthers-Saints in yellow. It’s no surprise Steelers-Falcons is the game being seen by the majority of the country. FOX has its No. 2 broadcast team of Joe Davis and Greg Olsen calling the game, and the network clearly views it as a high-priority game. FOX’s No. 1 team of Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady will call the Cowboys-Browns game in the late Sunday window.

There are a number of storylines heading into Pittsburgh-Atlanta that should make for a fascinating game, including the debuts of Russell Wilson with the Steelers and Kirk Cousins with the Falcons. In addition, Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith will make his return to Atlanta after serving as the Falcons’ head coach for the last three seasons, and there’s just overall general intrigue over how Smith’s offense will look in Pittsburgh. Raheem Morris and Mike Tomlin are good friends, which makes for another fun storyline heading into Week 1.

The Bears-Titans game is the only other game in the early FOX window that has some intrigue with Bears QB Caleb Williams making his NFL debut. That game will be seen throughout the Great Plains and into the upper Midwest. Even with all the hype around Williams, FOX will be airing Falcons-Steelers in the majority of markets with a lot of interest over how two new-look teams will look facing off against each other on opening weekend.