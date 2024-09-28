Steelers Elevate RB Aaron Shampklin, CB Thomas Graham Jr. From Practice Squad For Week 4

The Pittsburgh Steelers have elevated two players ahead of their Week 4 game against the Indianapolis Colts. A running back was expected with RB Jaylen Warren ruled out with an injury, but it was Aaron Shampklin instead of Jonathan Ward as many expected. They also elevated CB Thomas Graham Jr. to help fill out the secondary with Cory Trice Jr. landing on IR this past week.

These moves were announced by the team on X.

Shampklin was initially signed as an undrafted free agent by the Dallas Cowboys in 2022. He ended up getting waived/injured and released with an injury settlement right before the start of his first season.

The Indianapolis Colts then signed him to their practice squad late in the season and he stuck with them until May of 2023. He made one more stop with the Los Angeles Chargers for the entire 2023 season before signing a future contract with the Steelers. He was with the team all of training camp, but did not make the initial 53-man roster with a crowded RB room.

This will be Shampklin’s first career NFL game with a helmet.

Graham was one of the slot corner options throughout training camp. By the end of camp, it was really just Beanie Bishop Jr. and Graham as slot options.

He initially entered the league in 2021 as a sixth-round pick to the Chicago Bears. He bounced on and off their roster and practice squad until the Cleveland Browns signed him from their practice squad in October of 2022. He stuck with the Browns until he was waived/injured mid-way through the 2023 season. The Steelers signed him to a future contract in January.

He has appeared in 11 games between 2021 and 2022 with one NFL start. He has 19 total tackles and one tackle for loss in his pro career.

Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin praised Graham throughout the preseason for always being around the ball and making plays.

Both of these players were with the Steelers throughout the preseason. Shamklin had 13 carries across the three preseason games for 40 yards and another three receptions for three yards. Graham had three total tackles and one pass defensed.

The elevation rules state that a player can only be elevated from the practice squad three times before signing them to the 53-man roster becomes necessary in order for them to get a helmet on game day. This is both Graham and Shampklin’s first elevation.