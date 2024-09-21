Steelers Downgrade OT Troy Fautanu To ‘Out’ Against Chargers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have downgraded rookie OT Troy Fautanu to “out” for Sunday’s Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Team spokesman Burt Lauten shared the news Saturday morning.

#Steelers OT Troy Fautanu (knee) has been downgraded to OUT for Sunday's game vs. LAC. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 21, 2024

The news comes as no surprise, given Adam Schefter’s previous report that Fautanu would be sidelined “indefinitely” due to the knee injury he suffered during Friday’s practice. The exact nature of the injury isn’t known, nor is a more specific timeline, but it’s an injury that doesn’t sound like it will see him soon return to the lineup.

With Troy Fautanu out, Broderick Jones is expected to resume his role as the team’s starting right tackle. Jones started Week 1 there before Fautanu got the nod in Week 2. The team’s planned rotation between both men was scrapped after Jones was repeatedly penalized.

The Steelers will likely make a roster move today to promote one of their practice squad offensive lineman to the roster. That will allow them to have a 48-man roster for tomorrow’s contest. Veteran John Leglue and rookie Doug Nester are the team’s two practice squad options. Troy Fautanu being placed on injured reserve can’t be ruled out at this point.

It is uncertain who will serve as the team’s backup right tackle. It could be Leglue or Nester or perhaps starting LG Spencer Anderson. If Jones were to get hurt, Anderson could shift over to right tackle while rookie Mason McCormick steps in at left guard.