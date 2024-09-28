Steelers Defense Must Play With ‘Bad Intentions Trying To Get After The Football’ And Stop Colts Run Game

While the Pittsburgh Steelers did well to subdue RB J.K. Dobbins and the Los Angeles Chargers’ rushing attack last week, their defense gets no breather this time around. Their next challenge will be doing the same to RB Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts’ potent rushing attack. T.J. Watt knows that’s an 11-man job with the first man to get there wrapping up and the second man going for the football.

“It’s gonna take getting everybody to the ball. And then hopefully the second guy coming in can come in with bad intentions trying to get after the football,” Watt told reporters Friday via the team website of how to contain Taylor.

To be clear, Watt obviously isn’t suggesting to do anything dirty despite the negative connotation “bad intentions” might bring. It’s a reminder to keep playing the brand of Steelers’ defense. Run to the ball, be physical, and hunt to take the football away. Watt himself is often capable of trying to do both, going for the punch-out while making the wrap-up tackle like did on this draw play last weekend. The ball didn’t punch out, but hunt enough times and you’ll knock one loose.

Taylor is coming off back-to-back 100-yard rushing outings and is one of the most physically gifted runners in football. He has a special blend of size, power, vision, and burst to take advantage of any crease in the defense. Pittsburgh didn’t face him last year and still got run all over to the tune of 170 yards in a loss. While the Steelers’ defense is far healthier than a year ago, the Colts are bringing reinforcements to the fight, too.

“We just have to get hats to the ball,” Watt told reporters Friday of how to stop Taylor. “It’s just everything we talk about each and every week is not playing superhero ball. Guys doing their jobs, not swimming backside of gaps because [Taylor] is a slasher. He can lower his shoulder. He can be patient and juke outside when things look bottled up.”

Pittsburgh enters the week as one of the NFL’s top run defenses. They rank third in yards per carry allowed, and are giving up just 70 yards per game. They’re also the lone team not to allow a rushing touchdown this season, a feat that’ll become historic and featured in Monday’s Stats of the Weird should it come true. But it won’t be easy stopping Taylor, who could be bottled up five-straight carries before busting off a 40-yard dash on the sixth and change the complexion of Sunday’s game.