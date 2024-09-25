Steelers-Colts Week 4 Matchup To Receive Very Limited TV Coverage Nationally

As the Pittsburgh Steelers look to move to 4-0 on the season Sunday in Week 4 on the road against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium at 1 p.m. the matchup between the two AFC teams will have a very limited viewing window around the country.

Despite have two young, dynamic quarterbacks going head-to-head in the Colts’ Anthony Richardson and the Steelers’ Justin Fields, Sunday’s Week 4 matchup won’t have many windows of availability, according to the coverage map from 506sports.com.

The Steelers come into the matchup at 3-0, starting perfect through three games for the fourth time in the Mike Tomlin era. The previous three times they did that, the Steelers went to the playoffs under Tomlin, so the fast start for the Steelers bodes well historically.

That fast start is due in large part to the league’s best defense, which is allowing just 8.7 points per game and is coming off of a dominant Week 3 performance against the Los Angeles Chargers in which they sacked the quarterback five times and held Los Angeles to -5 yards of offense in the second half.

The Colts will have their hands full against the league’s best defense, especially with Richardson struggling with turnovers, having thrown six interceptions so far on the season and completing less than 50% of his passes. The Colts had a great day offensively in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, with star running back Jonathan Taylor rushing for 110 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries, while Richardson threw for 167 yards, though he had two interceptions.

On the offensive side of the football, the Steelers saw Fields take a significant step forward as a passer in Week 3, completing 25-of-32 passes for 245 yards and a touchdown, adding a rushing touchdown in the win over the Chargers, too. He’ll go against a much-maligned Colts’ defense that has struggled to stop the run this season and allowed rookie quarterback Caleb Williams to throw for 363 yards last week.

It’ll be a rematch of the 2023 season in Lucas Oil Stadium, where the Steelers dropped an ugly 30-13 game to the Colts in which Minkah Fitzpatrick was injured, Damontae Kazee was ejected and ultimately suspended, and Mitch Trubisky was benched late for Mason Rudolph, setting up the Steelers’ strong run to close the season.

Sunday’s game between the Steelers and Colts will be called on CBS by Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, and Aditi Kinkhabwala for the 1 PM/EST kickoff at Lucas Oil Stadium. That crew from CBS called the Week 2 game in Denver, which was a 13-6 Steelers win.

The Week 4 matchup will also feature Land Clark and his crew as officials.