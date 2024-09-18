Steelers-Chargers Week 3 Matchup Will Receive Solid Coverage Around The Country

The television coverage map for the Los Angeles Chargers-Pittsburgh Steelers game has dropped, and it has more coverage than last week’s game. It will be available on CBS in the areas marked red in the below map via 506 Sports.

Steelers-Chargers coverage map for Week 3 via @506sports pic.twitter.com/WkN1oxzJDX — Ross McCorkle (@Ross_McCorkle) September 18, 2024

The 1 PM/ET game will be called by Jim Nantz and Tony Romo.

This is a game between two of the five remaining undefeated teams in the AFC, but in the early slot they are competing with a lot of other games, which limits the coverage to regional markets. Most of the markets that don’t have a team playing in that slot appear to be defaulting to the Chargers-Steelers game, including Hawaii, Alaska, and most of the northeast.

The Chargers boast the No. 1 scoring defense in the NFL, allowing just 6.5 points per game. The Steelers are the No. 2 scoring defense, allowing just 8.0 points per game. It figures to be a throwback game of football with two strong defenses and two offenses that want to run the football.

This is the Steelers’ home opener. Their 2-0 road trip was the first time they started a season that way since 1999. The Chargers beat the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1 before beating up on the Carolina Panthers in Week 2, which led to the benching of former No. 1 overall draft pick Bryce Young.

With how much these two teams like to run the ball, this game could be a quick one. Chargers RB J.K. Dobbins leads the league with 266 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

This will be Jim Harbaugh’s first time coming to Pittsburgh as a head coach. The only time Tomlin and Harbaugh faced off in the past was in 2011 in San Francisco. The Steelers lost that game, 20-3.

Only one team can advance to 3-0. Dating back to 1970, about 75 percent of teams that start 3-0 go on to qualify for the playoffs.