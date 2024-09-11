Steelers-Broncos Week 2 Matchup To Receive Limited TV Coverage Around The Country

When the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Denver Broncos in Week 2 at 4:25 p.m. ET, they will not be airing in very many places around the country. Last week, the Steelers’ opener was available to the majority of the country, but this week it is mostly confined to local markets.

According to 506 Sports, the coverage can be seen below.

The big storyline in this game is Russell Wilson returning to the team that is currently paying him over $30 million to not play for them this season. That is a pretty compelling storyline, but Wilson’s status with a recent reaggravation to his calf injury is currently up in the air. Mike Tomlin told the media that they are preparing as if Justin Fields is the starter.

But when you look at the other game during that time slot, it makes a lot more sense. The Cincinnati Bengals vs. the Kansas City Chiefs is always a good game for television ratings. Their rivalry started just a few years ago when Joe Burrow became the Chiefs’ biggest kryptonite. They have faced off twice in the AFC Championship game in recent years and they split those two games. The Bengals won in the 2021 season on their way to a Super Bowl loss, while the Chiefs won in the 2022 season on their way to a Super Bowl win.

Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow are two of the best quarterbacks in football right now, so it makes sense for them to get all the coverage, even if it sucks for Steelers fans around the nation that might not have the game available to them.

Hopefully the Chiefs can do the Steelers another solid by adding another loss to the win column of the AFC North. They beat the Baltimore Ravens last Thursday to open up the NFL season, and helped contribute to the Steelers being the only team in the division with a win.

The announcers for the Steelers-Broncos matchup were revealed back in July. Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta will be calling the game with Aditi Kinkhabwala serving as the sideline reporter.