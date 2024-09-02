Steelers Assistant Coach Saw Humor In Spencer Anderson’s Flop But Advises ‘Don’t Do That Again’

You never really expect a (then) backup interior offensive lineman to make national television shows during the preseason, but that is exactly what happened to Spencer Anderson at the beginning of August after the Pittsburgh Steelers’ preseason opener.

One of the defensive linemen jumped offside and made contact with Anderson while he was still in his stance. His reaction was priceless. Below is a clip shared by Yahoo Sports’ Nate Tice on X.

just a beautiful sell from Spencer Anderson pic.twitter.com/KcJa6wHVMs — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) August 12, 2024

Anderson was asked about that moment after today’s practice.

“Nobody really even said anything to me, other than a coach,” Anderson said in a video posted on the Steelers’ YouTube page. “Coach Isaac Williams, he’s like, hey man, I understand this, but he’s like, don’t do that again.

“But we all laughed about it. It was all good. He kind of hit me, and I was going backward…I might as well do a front roll at this point. So it was just kind of instinctual. Nothing really planned.”

It is a little unbecoming for the sport of football, which is known for toughness and grit. It is a little more common in sports like soccer or basketball.

Regardless, it was a funny sight to see in the preseason. I don’t think he had to sell the obvious encroachment penalty, but boy, did he sell it! He threw his arms up in the air, lost his balance, stumbling backward, and then did a somersault. Even after the somersault, he added a little extra flare with more dramatics on the ground.

Notice in the above clip Broderick Jones (No. 77) pointing to Anderson while talking to Mason McCormick (No. 66). I would pay for a mic’d up segment of what they were saying. They were probably just laughing like the rest of us.

This obviously doesn’t have any bearing on a player’s abilities as a football player, but football flops tend to draw a lot of attention. Just ask JMU’s quarterback, Alonza Barnett III, from the opening weekend of college football a few days ago. He earns some style points for a backward somersault and a barrel roll.

JMU QB Alonza Barnett III with the early flop of the season 😅 pic.twitter.com/SoRTkCBWHH — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 1, 2024

You probably don’t want to make it a habit, lest you become known for such a thing and draw unwanted attention. Assistant OL coach Isaac Williams made sure to give some wise council there.

Now, Anderson appears to be in line for the Week 1 starting job at left guard after Isaac Seumalo’s pectoral injury.