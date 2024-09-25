With Same Number Of Touchdowns As Wins, Analyst Says Steelers Aren’t NFL’s Most Dangerous Team

Off to a 3-0 start, the Pittsburgh Steelers are one of only five teams in the NFL that’s still undefeated. That start has obviously earned some positive feedback from the Steelers’ fan base. However, after Pittsburgh’s recent win against the previously undefeated Los Angeles Chargers, the rest of the media is starting to take notice too.

In a game of fact or fiction, NFL.com’s Kevin Patra writes that the Steelers aren’t quite ready to be crowned the NFL’s dangerous team. Not until the offense shows it’s capable of doing more.

“Can the MOST dangerous team be one that averages 17 points per game?” Patra wrote. “Would a truly dangerous team have the same number of wins and touchdowns (three)?”

It would be fair to say that the Steelers done what they’ve needed to do offensively to start 3-0. It’s also fair to say that more excitement can be expected. Pittsburgh failed to find the end zone, kicking six field goals, in its first game of the season against the Atlanta Falcons.

They followed that with a one-touchdown performance in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos. That game also included a very frustrating second half of football. Finally, Pittsburgh did find the end zone twice against the Chargers although there were some quiet times for the offense in that showdown as well.

Patra’s original point that the Steelers can only have only scored 17 points a game is hard to argue with. It’s true that they’ve outscored their opponents three weeks in a row. But that could be hard to do come playoff time against the top quarterbacks in the AFC, like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

However, that might not matter if their defense continues to play at an excellent level.

“The Steelers’ defense is a terror,” Patra wrote. “T.J. Watt and Co. have lived in the backfield, discombobulating offenses. Pittsburgh has allowed just 26 points through three games, the fewest in the NFL in 2024 and the fewest for a Steelers squad since 2007 (also 26).”

Twenty-six points allowed through three games is an absurdly low number. It really speaks to how dominant Pittsburgh’s defense has been. Their ability to shut down opposing offenses has allowed the Steelers to win three games while only scoring three touchdowns on the year.

Unfortunately, the Steelers haven’t been able to convince the media they’re the most dominant team in the league just yet. Still, it’s only been three weeks. With how elite the defense has looked, the offense has been given plenty of time to figure things out. It looked a bit better last Sunday. If Justin Fields and Co. can start to get into a rhythm, this team could enter that most-dangerous-team conversation after all.