Steelers Announce Jersey Numbers For Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced jersey numbers for their new-look practice squad, including the eight outside additions to the team made following last week’s cutdowns. The new numbers are listed below:

No. 15 – WR Ben Skowronek

No. 17 – DB Ayo Oyelola

No. 33 – RB Boston Scott

No. 40 – LB Devin Harper

No. 48 – LB Ade Ogundeji

No. 68 – OL John Leglue

No. 72 – OL Doug Nester

No. 89 – WR Brandon Johnson

The team also switched jersey numbers for two players who spent training camp with the team. CB Zyon Gilbert will now wear No. 42 while EDGE Marcus Haynes will wear No. 33. As previously reported, Steelers rookie CB Beanie Bishop Jr. switched jersey numbers from No. 30 to No. 31 to avoid confliction with RB Jaylen Warren.

Skowronek, Scott and Leglue are the most notable external additions. Skowronkek is a multi-phase special teamer who has appeared in 45 NFL games, making 12 starts. His top year came in 2022 with the Los Angeles Rams, catching 39 passes for 376 yards. His 2024 production fell off, though he scored his first receiving touchdown in a Week 8 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Scott gives Pittsburgh quality running back depth top to bottom. A squatty runner with power, he has nearly 1,300 career rushing yards and 16 scores, including 7 touchdowns in 2021 with the Philadelphia Eagles. Scott has had his most success against the New York Giants, rushing for 422 yards and 9 touchdowns against them. Pittsburgh plays New York in Week 8.

Leglue returns after starting five games for the Steelers in 2021. A versatile lineman, he’ll offer depth as Pittsburgh battles injuries up front. Nester, a rookie and teammate of C Zach Frazier at West Virginia, will do the same. He played guard and tackle in college.

Johnson is a big-play receiver who knows Russell Wilson and WRs coach Zach Azzanni. Harper has gotten cups of coffee with the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals, while Ogundeji has logged over 1,000 snaps the last two combined years with the Atlanta Falcons. Oyelola will serve as the Steelers’ International Player and practice squad exemption, allowing the Steelers to keep 17 men on their taxi squad.

We’ll see if any of these players get elevated ahead of the team’s season opener against the Atlanta Falcons. Any elevation news would come Saturday afternoon.