Steelers Announce 2024 Team Captains

In his first season as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, starting quarterback Russell Wilson’s leadership is already paying off.

Wilson, along with defensive lineman Cameron Heyward, outside linebacker T.J. Watt and safety Miles Killebrew were named the Steelers’ four team captains for the 2024 season.

Captains are voted on by their teammates.

Wilson previously signed a one-year, $1.21 million deal with the Steelers in free agency after being released by the Denver Broncos. His leadership and presence were a key reason the Steelers pursued him to help stabilize not only the quarterback position, but the offense as a whole.

The honor for Wilson in his first year with the Steelers is also the 12th straight year in the NFL he has been named a team captain. Wilson was a captain nine years in a row in Seattle, with his rookie season being his lone non-captain year in the NFL. He was also a captain two years in a row in Denver, and now adds a year in Pittsburgh.

As for Heyward, this is his 10th straight year as a captain for the Steelers. The veteran defensive lineman is coming off an injury-marred 2023 season in which he missed six games after undergoing surgery for a groin injury suffered in training camp that became worse in the season opener.

Entering the 2024 season, Heyward is in the final year of his contract with the Steelers and is tied with James Harrison for second all-time in sacks in franchise history behind T.J. Watt.

The captaincy for Watt marks the fourth year he’s been voted a captain by his teammates and third year in a row. Watt was also elected to that role in 2020 and 2022, and 2023. The star outside linebacker is coming off a historic season in which he set the Steelers’ all-time sacks record, led the NFL with 19.0 sacks to become the first player ever to do so in three separate seasons in NFL history, and surpassed his older brother, J.J., for most career sacks in a player’s first 100 games, behind only Reggie White.

For Killebrew, it’s the third straight season he’s been voted a Steelers captain, particularly on special teams. He’s coming off an All-Pro season and has been a special teams ace since joining the franchise. He blocked two punts last season and has been as reliable as they come on special teams.

The team’s 2023 captains were QB Kenny Pickett, Watt, Heyward, and Killebrew.