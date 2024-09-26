Steelers’ 2024 NFLPA Player Reps Announced

The NFL Players Association has announced the Pittsburgh Steelers’ four representatives for the 2024 season. DL Cam Heyward will serve as the team’s voting rep while S Miles Killebrew, EDGE Alex Highsmith, and LB Elandon Roberts will serve as alternatives.

Last year, per the NFLPA’s archived site, Heyward and Highsmith were the team’s reps. Heyward is one of the NFLPA’s vice presidents, leaning on his experience in the league as someone who was literally drafted into a lockout year and been part of CBA negotiations in past years. New reps are voted for every two years.

It’s a solid group of veteran players who have been in the league for a combined 37 years. They come from different backgrounds and journeys. Heyward the first-round pick, Highsmith the third-rounder and former college walk-on, Killebrew a Day 3 selection from a small school, and Roberts a sixth-rounder who has played for multiple teams and been through the free agency process.

Per the union website, a player rep has several responsibilities. Taking the pulse of the locker room and understanding team and player concerns, attending players meetings, helping players understand and get signed up for league benefits, and other leadership roles.

The Steelers made headlines early this year for their dreadful player report card that named Art Rooney II the second-worst owner in sports with player complaints about a lack of amenities commonly found in other team facilities.

While there is labor peace right now and the CBA runs through March 2031, there are still important topics on the horizon. Arguably none more than the prospect of an 18-game season. While extending the length of the season is often central when bargaining agreements expire, the league is reportedly considering making a push to accelerate the process and push up the timeline. Moving to an 18-game slate seems inevitable but it’ll be up to the players’ union to get something worthwhile in return.