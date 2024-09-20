Spencer Anderson ‘Ready To Play Regardless’ Of Isaac Seumalo’s Status

Spencer Anderson probably didn’t expect his season to begin the way it has, but he’s answered the call. With Isaac Seumalo hurt, Anderson has been the man at left guard, and he hasn’t looked awful. There have been ugly moments, but for the most part, Anderson has been servicaeble. That’s about as much as the Steelers can ask for from a backup. Although Seumalo could be back soon, Anderson is solely focused on doing the best he can as a starter.

“I’m just taking it week by week,” Anderson said via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “Whether [Seumalo’s] healthy or not, I gotta be ready to play regardless. At the end of the day, if he’s healthy, he’ll be up, but if not, I gotta be ready to go.”

Steelers LG Spencer Anderson is 2-0 as an NFL starter! He knows he can’t be concerned with if Sunday might be his last start before Isaac Seumalo comes back and puts Anderson back on the bench pic.twitter.com/x0BwaOANWM — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) September 20, 2024

Anderson was drafted the Steelers in the seventh-round last year, so for him to look capable filling in for Seumalo is impressive. Seumalo is arguably the Steelers best offensive lineman and losing him seemed like it would be a huge blow. However, Anderson has stepped up in his absence.

It sounds like Seumalo will return within the next few weeks. If that is the case, Anderson will go back to the bench. It’s good that he’s not focused on that though. He’s played his role perfectly, and he’s done enough to earn the trust to continue being the top backup at guard.

Much of the spotlight this year has been on the rookie offensive linemen for the Steelers, but Anderson has been quietly working hard. Maybe he’ll never be a Pro Bowl-level player, but he can make a career off being a solid backup. If he continues to develop well, he could even become a full-time starter. He’s still young, so he has time to work on his game.

Anderson buying into his role and being a team player will take him far too. The Steelers have a history of developing late-round or undrafted offensive linemen and turning them into quality players. It’s been a while since they’ve had a hit like that, but maybe Anderson can get there. For now, his goals are exactly what they should be.