Spencer Anderson Gets First Crack To Replace Injured Isaac Seumalo

As Mike Tomlin says, standard is the standard. For Spencer Anderson, he’ll need to set the standard Sunday in Atlanta. According to ESPN beat writer Brooke Pryor, Anderson logged most of the team’s first-team left guard reps Monday with Isaac Seumalo on the mend from a pec injury expected to keep him out three to four weeks.

Second-year utility offensive lineman Spencer Anderson said he did a lot of work at left guard today, taking snaps with the first and second-team offense. Appears he'll be the team's first option to replace Isaac Seumalo, who's sidelined with a pec injury. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 2, 2024

Mike Tomlin hasn’t announced an official starter but will likely be asked about it during his Tuesday press conference, the first of the regular season.

Though there was valid debate over whether Anderson or Mason McCormick would get the nod at left guard, it seems the team is favoring Anderson. He was the first player to receive reps when Seumalo was rested during training camp, held out of five of the team’s 16 practices. Anderson also started the preseason opener against the Houston Texans when Seumalo did not dress and was first man in when Seumalo was pulled from the other two exhibition matchups.

Though Anderson saw that initial work, McCormick out-snapped him at left guard in the preseason as Anderson quickly shifted over to second-team right guard. He also logged time at right tackle following Troy Fautanu’s knee injury.

Still, Tomlin’s answer will be key and it’s possible the team rotates in McCormick during Wednesday’s practice before the team makes a final decision.

A seventh-round pick out of Maryland, Spencer Anderson’s versatility was enough for him to stick on the Steelers’ roster throughout his rookie season. Playing time was limited to just two offensive snaps, one of which was a messy kneel-down attempt in a Week 5 win over the Baltimore Ravens. This year, the Steelers had Anderson focus on playing guard, seeing the bulk of the team’s second-team right guard snaps. In college, Anderson primarily played tackle and logged just 43 snaps at left guard.

While McCormick had a promising summer, Anderson’s experience is giving him the edge. He’ll have his hands full in the opener facing veteran DT Grady Jarrett. Though not the high-end talent he once was, Jarrett is still a quality interior lineman who racked up six sacks two seasons ago. Last year, he was limited to just 1.5 sacks across eight starts.