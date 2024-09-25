‘Someone Who’s Just Got That It-Factor:’ Roman Wilson Praises Justin Fields

To the pleasure of the team’s fan base, the Pittsburgh Steelers are 3-0. Despite some offensive struggles that have plagued the team for the last few years, the Steelers just find a way to keep on winning. However, after some impressive play from new starting quarterback, Justin Fields, there may be a light at the end of that tunnel.

Both Fields and Russell Wilson are in their first seasons as Steelers. Each struggled on their former teams, and the Steelers hoped they could manage to get the best out of whichever one earned the starting role. That was supposed to be Wilson to begin the year, but a lingering calf injury caused him to miss the start of the regular season.

In his absence, Fields has done quite a solid job. Things haven’t been perfect, as the Steelers have scored just three touchdowns in three games. Still, the team’s 3-0 record can’t be ignored. Fields has limited his mistakes, and his performance in Pittsburgh’s Week 3 win against the Los Angeles Chargers really inspired hope in his future as the organization’s long-term quarterback.

He’s earning support from other members of the offense as well. Rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson spoke Wednesday about his quarterback’s leadership.

“He’s a quiet guy, but he’s vocal when he needs to be,” Wilson said via Yardbarker’s Aaron Becker. “He’s a great leader, a great player, just someone that people love to play for. I love having that guy as my quarterback. [He’s] someone who’s tough, someone who’s physical, someone who’s just got that it-factor. He’s a great leader, great player, great guy to have in the locker room as well.”

On paper, it’s hard to be unhappy with the job Fields has done. He’s has completed 73.3 percent of his passes while throwing for 518 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. His passer rating of 95.3 is higher than any single-season passer rating he’s had in his career.

Yes, it’s only been three games, but there’s some real positives to take from what Fields has shown. Ever since Ben Roethlisberger retired, the Steelers have been searching for their next answer at the position. Fields can improve some things, but he’s managed to help the Steelers to three wins in some tough games to begin the season.

With a matchup looming against the 1-2 Indianapolis Colts, Justin Fields could start his Steelers career 4-0. At this point, it feels like the position should be his until he proves he can’t handle it. Right now, that doesn’t seem to be happening anytime soon. Possibly dressing for the first time Sunday, Roman Wilson will do anything he can to help Fields and the team keep on rolling.