Snoop Dogg To Intro Steelers-Cowboys Game Next Weekend

Long-time fan Snoop Dogg will join the Pittsburgh Steelers for just the team’s second home game of the season next Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys. As reported by NBC’s broadcast tonight, Snoop Dogg will be in the Steel City for the Week 5 game and appears to be hosting the night for the broadcast.

Play-by-play man Mike Tirico shared the news late in the first quarter to a very excited Cris Collinsworth.

“I’m pumped. Everybody at NBC knows him except me. I’ve never met the man,” Collinsworth said to a surprised Tirico.

Later, the halftime cut away to a pre-produced video featuring Snoop Dogg, previewing a rivalry that burned bright in the 1970s.

“My blood runs black and gold,” he said. “So let me tell you, there’s 50 years of animosity about to boil off. Cowboys’ offense? They’re exciting. I give ’em that. But the Steelers defense is so powerful, you wanna run home crying…I can’t wait for Sunday night.”

Presumably, this was recorded before the Steelers’ shaky defensive showing against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday afternoon, struggling to stop the run early, the big play throughout, and disappointing on third down in a 27-24 loss.

Still, this will be a great rebound chance against a potent Cowboys’ offense. One that features QB Dak Prescott and WR CeeDee Lamb. While the Cowboys haven’t always played to potential this year, it’ll be the best quarterback-receiver combination the Steelers have faced so far and one of the top duos Pittsburgh will see all season.

Despite the pedigree of this matchup, this will incredibly be only the second Steelers-Cowboys primetime regular season game in their history. The only other came on a Monday night in 1982 when Chuck Noll’s Steelers defeated Tom Landry’s Cowboys 36-28. That day, QB Terry Bradshaw threw for three touchdowns while RB Franco Harris ran for 100 yards.

Pittsburgh will hope for the same result this time around and hope to continue their strong primetime success under Mike Tomlin. Since he took over in 2007, Pittsburgh is 51-28 in regular season night games, a .646 winning percentage. It’ll start a string of later games for the Steelers. Pittsburgh won’t play another 1 PM/EST game until Week 10.