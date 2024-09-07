Snoop Dogg Featured In Steelers 2024 Season Hype Video

Mr. Olympics himself, Snoop Dogg, has been a very busy man as of late. After being featured prominently throughout the 2024 Summer Olympics, the famous rapper, entrepreneur, and overall superstar has lent his services to the Pittsburgh Steelers for their 2024 hype video.

Here is the video, posted by the Steelers account on X.

“Steelers Nation, it’s that time again,” said Snoop. “The season is here. The roster is set. The Pittsburgh Steelers are cooking. Steeler football is back!”

I am unsure of Snoop Dogg’s original connection to the Steelers, but he has been a fan of the team for a very long time. Born in 1971, it is possible he caught on with the team while they were the dominant dynasty of the 70s, like many people around the nation.

The video also featured some snippets of Arthur Smith and Mike Tomlin.

“There is a certain identity here we want to have,” Smith said.

“Football is our game, our business is winning,” Tomlin said. “And we gonna handle business.”

The Steelers will kick off their season tomorrow on the road against the Atlanta Falcons. Both teams are trying to make a statement in the regular season opener with new quarterbacks, and new parts of the coaching staff.

“Here we go,” Snoop Dogg ended the video with the iconic Steelers fight song line.

Are we hyped yet? If you are like me, you are counting down the hours until kickoff.