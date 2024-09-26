‘Sky Is The Limit’: Arthur Smith Has Never Had A TE Quite Like Darnell Washington

Before Arthur Smith was a head coach or an offensive coordinator in the NFL, he was a tight ends coach for the Tennessee Titans. That position group was his sole focus from 2014-2018, working with guys like Delanie Walker and Jonnu Smith. He even had some experience working with Kyle Pitts as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. But none compare to the physical specimen that is Darnell Washington.

“I’ve never had a tight end like Darnell with that size and athletic ability,” Smith said during his Thursday media availability, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo on X. “He’s such a unique player. He’s had some really dominant blocks. It’s exciting as a coach. The sky is the limit for him.”

Washington is listed at 6-7, 264 pounds on the Steelers’ roster. He ran a ridiculously fast 4.64-second 40-yard dash at the Combine. Many thought his unique blend of size and speed would make him a first-round pick, but he fell to the Steelers in the third round. Some cited concerns over his knees for that draft slide, but he has been very healthy since joining the Steelers.

They haven’t fully unlocked his potential as a receiving threat yet, but they did get him his first touchdown in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos with a mismatch, lining him up as a wide receiver for an easy score.

Washington has nine receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown through 20 career regular-season games. He has been on the field a lot, but mostly used as an in-line tight end as an extra blocker. He has grown as a blocker a lot since being drafted and has put some pretty dominant reps on tape. Below is a clip of him anchoring against Matt Judon in Week 1 via Nate Tice on X.

Darnell Washington (#80) with a great rep in pass protection against Matthew Judon. Doesn't even need the help from the RB. pic.twitter.com/bFqGOpEllf — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) September 12, 2024

Washington told the media during the offseason that he spent a lot of time working on his route running to get more involved in the passing game. At his size and speed, he is a mismatch against almost anybody who is tasked with defending him. His catch radius is insane with 34 3/8-inch arms.

For a guy who thinks he could play offensive tackle in a pinch, the Steelers are just scratching the surface with the number of different ways he can be used. Smith echoed that sentiment by saying the sky is the limit. I am excited to see how his role evolves throughout the season.