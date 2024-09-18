Seahawks Sign Former Steelers WR Miles Boykin

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin has found a new NFL home. The Seattle Seahawks have signed him to their practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

Boykin tried out for the team yesterday and evidently had a good enough workout to be added to the taxi squad.

In the offseason, Boykin departed Pittsburgh and signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants. A special teams ace, most Giants analysts thought he was a sure bet to make the 53-man roster. But Boykin was released at final cutdowns. He spent four days on the team’s practice squad before being released in early September.

Now, Boykin will try to climb the ladder and play his way onto the Seahawks’ 53-man roster. A third-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2019, Boykin spent the 2022 and 2023 season with the Steelers. Though he caught just five passes during that span, he was a top-notch gunner who recorded 15 tackles across his two seasons.

Pittsburgh revamped its core special team room this offseason as Boykin signed with the Giants and CB James Pierre, the team’s other gunner the past two years, signed with the Washington Commanders. After struggling in the preseason, the Steelers began their season with CB Darius Rush and Ben Skowronek as their starting gunners. Skowronek, an outside addition, impressed but suffered a shoulder injury last Sunday that landed him on injured reserve, sidelining him for at least the next four games. Rush hasn’t been impactful and was replaced by RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson for the Steelers’ final two punts against the Denver Broncos.

Yesterday, Pierre was signed back to the roster and added to the practice squad. It’s logical he is elevated to the Active/Inactive roster and plays this Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, likely working as a gunner and Skowronek’s replacement. While Miles Boykin could’ve been a possible replacement instead, unless the Steelers want to poach him off the Seahawks’ 53, he’ll stay out west and try to earn a hat.