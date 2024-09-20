Scouting Report: Make The Chargers Defense Move It, Move It

As we’ve been doing for several years now, we’ll break down the Pittsburgh Steelers’ opponent each week, telling you what to expect from a scheme and individual standpoint. This year, Jonathan Heitritter and I will cover the opposing team’s defense. I will focus on the scheme, Jonathan on the players.

Today, scouting the Los Angeles Chargers’ defense.

ALEX’S SCHEME REPORT

Chargers Run Defense

Through two games, the Chargers’ run defense has ranked highly. They’re allowing just 80.5 rushing yards per game and are just outside the top 10 in YPC allowed at 4.0. They’ve also yet to allow a rushing touchdown on the season in Weeks 1 and 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers.

It’s a base 3-4 with a structure built in similar fashion to Pittsburgh. Their leading tackler is athletic off-ball linebacker Daiyan Henley. He has 17 of them. Ace SS Derwin James is second with 13 of them. Jonathan will discuss it more below but it’s a talented front.

Their line mixes between one- and two-gapping. They do like to slant and shoot gaps, trying to get penetration. That can help and hurt them. If a blocking scheme can wash and seal them down and get past the first level, there’s going to be running room. As much as the Carolina Panthers’ offense has struggled, they hit a big run last week against the Chargers.

Overall, the Chargers are responsive to motion and shift and react to virtually every one. There’s an opportunity to get these guys out of their gaps and run fit. Watch here as the Carolina receiver motions across the formation. The safety bumps over with him, leaving him absent to fill the alley on this run that goes for a solid gain. Watch the safety to the left side.

In Weeks 1 and 2, the Chargers played plenty of nickel against 12 personnel. Partially due to the opposition’s strengths, the Raiders having Brock Bowers, for example, but they used a lot of three-safety sets with Derwin James in the box. Or in this case, CB Ja’Sir Taylor on the field against a two-tight end set.

If I’m Pittsburgh, as much as my personality is being heavy, I’d using more 11 personnel in this game. The Chargers’ base front is hard to run on. In nickel, it’s easier. Obviously, Pittsburgh is down a blocker but I’d rather not run into a wall. Spread the field, use lots of motion, and try to hit a couple of big runs against their nickel package. That’s my strategy.

Should note that their defensive backs tackle well and are aggressive. They play good team run defense from the standpoint of everyone buying in.

Some other defensive stats. They’re No. 1 in points per game, allowing 6.5 through the first two weeks. Pittsburgh is second at eight per game. The Chargers are second in yards allowed at 227.5. They’ve allowed only three runs of 10-plus yards, which ranks fourth, opposing offenses are converting just 23.1 percent on third down (6-of-26), and the Chargers’ defense has only faced one trip in the red zone this year, preventing a touchdown. Of course, they played the Raiders and Panthers so context is key, though it’s not like Pittsburgh’s offense is stuffing the stat sheet.

Chargers Pass Defense

They’ve been strong here, too. The Chargers are allowing just 147 yards per game through the air, sixth-best in the league as passing and scoring are down to begin the year. They are allowing a high completion rate, nearly 73 percent, but have given up just one passing touchdown. The pass rush has notched six sacks while they have forced four turnovers, two interceptions and two fumbles.

Their rush is led by Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Combined, they have five QB hits, 3.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, and one forced fumble. Mack and Bosa flip-flop and play both sides so the Steelers’ tackles have to be ready for both skill sets.

Their two picks have come from different sources. CB Elijah Molden has one while stocky NT Poona Ford has the other. As a defense, the Chargers have given up four receptions of 20-plus yards. That ranks just outside the top 10.

Admittedly, it’s been tough to judge their pass defense given the quarterbacks they’ve faced. Watching the Panthers’ passing game was painful. That said, the Chargers are a primary zone coverage team. Get more quarters from them than other teams.

They will invert their coverages quite a bit from their sub-packages. Examples of inverted Cover 2 and Cover 3. These came during Carolina’s brief two-minute drill.

They will send pressure, most often from the field/open side, and they play man-to-man, most often Cover 1 behind it. I feel like I write it about every team and even the Steelers are doing it this year, but the Chargers use a lot of 3×1 defensive line looks. They consistently run games, twists and stunts off it, so be on alert for that. Alert the trips-side DE looping into the opposite A-gap.

Jonathan’s Individual Report

The Steelers are 2-0 and return to Pittsburgh this Sunday for their home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers are also 2-0 under new head coach Jim Harbaugh with a defensive unit that ranks first in the league in points allowed through two games (13). They currently boast top-10 units against both the pass and run and have a plethora of talented players at all levels of their defense.

Defensive Line

The defensive line is headlined by No. 56 Morgan Fox, who has been in a Chargers uniform since 2022, having started 31 of 105 regular-season games. Fox is a notable run stopper who is a tad undersized at 6-3, 275 pounds but also brings some pass rush to the table as well, having 12 sacks the last two seasons. No. 95 Poona Ford starts in the middle for the Chargers after being a backup in Buffalo last season. He is a short, stocky nose tackle with plus athleticism to shoot gaps and rush the passer.

No. 93 Otito Ogbonnia starts opposite of Fox after being a rotational player the last two seasons for Los Angeles, bringing a bigger body (6-4, 320 pounds) to plug gaps and stuff the run. Backing up the starters for the Chargers are rookie No. 92 Justin Eboigbe and No. 90 Teair Tart with Tart coming in as a rotational run defender.

EDGE

The Chargers are stacked when it comes to edge rushers with no more notable name than No. 52 Khalil Mack. Mack has been a force of nature since coming into the league back in 2014, starring as an elite power rusher with the combination of strength and athleticism to overwhelm blockers at the point of attack. He posted 17 sacks last season for Los Angeles and already has 1.5 in 2024, using his heavy hands to knock back blockers and wreak havoc in the backfield. He will quite literally be a handful for Pittsburgh’s tackles as Mack can line up on either side.

Opposite of Mack is No. 97 Joey Bosa, who has been a star pass rusher himself since getting drafted third overall in 2016, posting 69 sacks and 84 tackles for loss. Bosa hasn’t been as productive the last two seasons as he’s dealt with numerous injuries, but he still has that great size and length combined with the speed and burst to turn the corner as a pass rusher.

He has been limited on the injury report so far this week, but should he be cleared to play Sunday, he combines with Mack to form a formidable 1-2 punch.

Backing up Bosa and Mack is a familiar face to Pittsburgh in No. 48 Bud Dupree. Dupree has bounced around the league since last playing for Pittsburgh in 2020, suiting up for the Titans and Falcons before signing with the Chargers this offseason. Dupree is a strong, powerful pass rusher who lacks finesse but makes up for it with effort and sheer athleticism, being a stout run defender as well as a pass rusher. He’s in a backup role with the Chargers this season but still should see a fair number of snaps keeping the other pass rushers fresh.

No. 45 Tuli Tuipulotu also rotates in on the edge, occasionally kicking inside on speed-rush packages in passing situations to give Los Angeles a talented two-deep group.

Linebackers

Leading the linebacker corps for Los Angeles is No. 6 Denzel Perryman, who has been a hit man in the league for years. He returned to the Chargers this offseason after starting his with them in 2015, being a player who delivers menacing hits as a downhill thumper as well as in run-and-chase situations. It will be key for Pittsburgh to account for Perryman in the running game if it wants to have success on the ground Sunday afternoon.

Starting opposite of Perryman is No. 0 Daiyan Henley, who is a great athlete at linebacker, having been a wide receiver in college. He has the speed to run sideline to sideline as well as shadow backs and tight ends in coverage. He covers ground quickly in zone coverage.

Rookie No. 25 Junior Colson has played a fair amount since getting drafted in the third round this spring but is nursing a hamstring injury from last week. No. 43 Troy Dye also adds depth at linebacker as well as contributes on special teams.

Cornerbacks

Starting in the secondary for the Chargers is No. 7 Kristian Fulton, who came over from Tennessee this offseason. Fulton isn’t a splashy player and doesn’t have the best long speed, but he is a physical corner who competes to be in good position in pass coverage as well and gets involved as a run defender. He’s allowed only 24 yards in coverage through two games and will figure to see a lot of George Pickens Sunday.

Starting opposite of Fulton is No. 26 Asante Samuel Jr., who is entering his fourth year as a starter in Los Angeles. He’s undersized but competes at the catch point having 36 pass deflections and six interceptions in his career. He has improved since his rookie season but is still susceptible to route runners who get him on double moves.

Starting in the slot for the Chargers is No. 36 Ja’Sir Taylor, who is competitive both against the pass as well as in run support, having yet to allow a touchdown since entering the league in 2022. Providing cornerback depth are rookies No. 29 Tarheeb Still and No. 20 Cam Hart as well as No. 33 Deane Leonard.

Safeties

Starring in the Los Angeles secondary is No. 3 Derwin James, who has been one of the best safeties in football since getting drafted in 2017. The 6-2, 215-pound James is a tackling machine with the stopping power of a linebacker and the closing speed of a defensive back. He routinely makes plays in the secondary, whether it be in pursuit of the football or in coverage.

He also is an effective blitzer near the line of scrimmage and is a player QB Justin Fields must always account for.

No. 32 Alohi Gilman starts opposite of James but missed last week’s game against Carolina with a knee injury. He has been limited in practice this week. No. 22 Elijah Molden filled in and played well, recording an interception and seven total tackles against the Panthers.

The former Tennessee Titan fell out of favor with the team after three seasons but looks to have found a better fit at safety with Los Angeles. He should get the nod again this week if Gilman can’t go. No. 24 AJ Finley provides depth and special teams value at safety for Los Angeles.