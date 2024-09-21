Scouting Notebook: Top Games And Prospects To Watch (Week 4)

Every week leading up to the slate of college football games, we will be highlighting several college football prospects in each matchup who project to be sought after in the 2025 NFL Draft. Specifically, we’ll examine how they may be viewed by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NO. 11 USC AT NO. 18 MICHIGAN, 3:30 P.M. EST CBS

The Trojans travel to Ann Arbor to face off against the Michigan Wolverines in a Big Ten conference game. OL No. 79 Jonah Monheim is the name to watch for USC as the 6-5, 310-pound senior has been a mainstay on the trojan offensive front as a starter since 2021, seeing time at left tackle, right tackle, and center. Monheim is considered one of the most versatile offensive linemen in this draft class which paired with his mental acumen for the game and reliable floor should make him a favorite for scouts this spring as a player who can wear multiple hats at the next level.

Monheim and the rest of the USC offensive line will have their hands full with DL No. 55 Mason Graham of the Wolverines who is the current favorite to be DL1 in this year’s draft class. The 6-3, 320-pound junior has only logged nine total stops through three games in 2024, but Graham possesses a motor that pops off the screen, moving in a way that most 320-pound men don’t.

He can be disruptive on nearly any play, even if the stat sheet doesn’t reflect it, and has flashed pass rush upside his first two seasons to combine with his stellar run defense.

UCLA AT NO. 16 LSU, 3:30 P.M. EST ABC

The UCLA Bruins are looking to rebound from a tough home loss to Indiana last weekend, and will face the No. 16 LSU Tigers on the road in Death Valley. The Bruins offense will be relying on WR No. 7 J. Michael Sturdivant to get going after getting blanked last game, failing to record a catch.

The 6-3, 205-pound junior has the size and speed you look for at the position, having the frame to be a red zone/possession receiver as well as the burst to be a viable deep threat. He’s currently seen as a Day 3 prospect, but a big game against the Tigers would go a long way in improving his stock.

For the Tigers, keep an eye on OT No. 50 Emery Jones Jr. The 6-6, 315-pound junior plays opposite of OT Will Campbell, but is a quality prospect himself, having the size, strength, and mobility to be a sound run blocker that creates running lanes on the ground.

He also has the size and length for pass protection, having the bend and flexibility to adjust to pass rushers who get into his chest. His sound run blocking make him a potential guard convert at the next level, but Jones is a prospect who can probably play both spots at the next level and is a name to watch in this offensive line draft class.

NO. 12 UTAH AT NO. 14 OKLAHOMA STATE, 4 P.M. EST FOX

The Utah Utes take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater on Saturday afternoon as new members of the Big 12 conference. TE No. 80 Brant Kuithe is a name to watch for Utah as the 6-2, 236-pound sixth-year senior has been making plays in the passing game for Utah since arriving on campus, having over 2,000 career receiving yards and 19 touchdowns.

Kuithe lacks ideal size and length at the position, making him more of a niché player that primarily operates on passing downs. Still, Kuithe has shown to be an effective receiver both in the slot and out wide, having strong hands and great awareness to make the necessary catches to move the chains.

The Cowboys are headlined by RB Ollie Gordon II who figures to be one of the top running backs drafted this coming spring. The 6-2, 255-pound junior has tremendous size and power as a runner to fight through arm tackles and push the pile forward at the first down marker/goal line.

Gordon also possesses a fair amount of burst for his size, and has shown that he can catch the ball out of the backfield having 39 receptions for 330 yards and a score last season to go along with a whopping 1,732 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on 285 carries. He is a high-cut runner built in a similar mold to Latavius Murray, and likely can be a bell cow back or the lead man in a committee at the next level.

NO. 6 TENNESSEE AT NO. 15 OKLAHOMA, 7:30 P.M. EST ABC

The Tennessee Volunteers take on the Oklahoma Sooners in a top 15 matchup in primetime. For the Vols, pay attention to OG No. 76 Javontez Spraggins who is a veteran leader along that Tennessee offensive line. The 6-3, 330-pound senior packs a punch both as a run blocker and pass protector, playing with a lot of strength and power at the point of attack. He has a lot of power in his punch and can knock back defenders with ease as well as create wide running lanes.

His mobility and footwork are the attributes in question as he needs to continue to improve in these areas to become a more well-rounded blocker, but Spraggins brings the frame and play style to the table that many teams are going to love.

For the Sooners, keep an eye on LB No. 28 Danny Stutsman who returned to Oklahoma after dominant 2022 and 2023 campaigns. He has still yet to get to that same form in 2024, but the 6-4, 241-pound senior is a specimen for the Sooner defense, having the speed to pursue the ball sideline to sideline as well as the aggressiveness to trigger downhill and fill gaps against the run.

Stutsman is a capable blitzer and also holds his own in coverage, having the athleticism to run with backs and tight ends and occupy zones over the middle of the field. He will be key in stopping the Volunteers’ rushing attack Saturday night, attempting to get Oklahoma the upset win.