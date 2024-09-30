Scouting Notebook: College Prospects Who Impressed On Saturday (Week 5)

Every week leading up to the slate of college football games, we will be highlighting several college football prospects in each matchup who project to be sought after in the 2025 NFL Draft. Specifically, we’ll examine how they may be viewed by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

ALABAMA QB JALEN MILROE

The Alabama Crimson Tide upset the Georgia Bulldogs in a thriller of a game, winning 41-34 after starting the game red-hot then allowing Georgia back into the game. QB #4 Jalen Milroe made his mark as the likely Heisman favorite after another dominant performance Saturday night. He completed 27-of-33 pass attempts for 374 yards with two touchdowns and one interception as well as rushing the ball 16 times for 117 yards and another two scores.

Milroe looked unstoppable at times, showing off his legs yet again by gashing the Dawgs while also connecting with freshman phenom WR Ryan Williams for 177 yards and a score. Milroe is in the midst of a Heisman-worthy campaign in 2024, and his draft stock is sure to benefit.

OLE MISS WR TRE HARRIS

The Ole Miss Rebels got upset by the Kentucky Wildcats at home on Saturday, but WR #9 Tre Harris delivered another impressive performance. Harris reeled in 11 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown against the Wildcats, continuing his breakout 2024 campaign by going over the century mark for the fourth time in five games. Harris hauled in a long reception of 48 yards on the day, catching a slant over the middle and turning on the jets to get into the end zone.

With 805 yards and five touchdowns through five games, the Harris hype is real entering SEC play.

MICHIGAN DL MASON GRAHAM

The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers, 27-24, and DL #55 Mason Graham had a strong performance. The 6-3, 320-pound junior had four total tackles and two sacks, showing that his disruptive play style as a pass rusher can produce production as he finished the play on a couple of occasions.

Graham was stout against the run as well, displaying a unique blend of strength and power as well as quickness and athleticism for his size. Currently the betting favorite to be the top defensive lineman drafted next spring, Graham showed us why on Saturday.

COLORADO WR/CB TRAVIS HUNTER

The Colorado Buffalos defeated the UCF Knights, 48-21, and dual-threat superstar WR/CB #12 Travis Hunter had another strong performance. Hunter caught nine passes for 89 yards and a touchdown while totaling two tackles, a pass deflection, and a diving interception on defense. Hunter has been a human highlight reel this season, making plays on both sides of the ball as one of the true Heisman contenders not playing the quarterback position.

At this point, NFL teams may need to consider Hunter for both offense and defense as his play on the field is backing it up.