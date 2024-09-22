Scouting Notebook: College Prospects Who Impressed on Saturday (Week 4)

Following the slate of games on Saturday, we will be highlighting several college football players and their respective performances as well as how they could be viewed going forward into the 2024 NFL Draft specifically by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

MICHIGAN RB KALEL MULLINGS

The Michigan Wolverines defeated the USC Trojans 27-24 in a thriller Saturday afternoon, driving down the field with seconds left on the clock and punched it into the end zone for the go-ahead score with 37 seconds left in the game. RB #20 Kalel Mullings was a big reason for the comeback win carrying the ball 17 times for 159 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score.

Mullings ripped off a 63-yard run at the beginning of the drive to put the Wolverines within striking distance, showing a blend of size, power, and burst to get into the secondary, break through multiple arm tackles, and nearly reached the end zone before running out of bounds to conserve time. The 6-2, 233-pound senior is a viable power back that routinely hammered the opposing Trojan defense, and likely made a strong case for himself as an NFL-caliber back with his performance.

MISSOURI WR LUTHER BURDEN III

The Missouri Tigers survived the Vanderbilt Commodores Saturday, winning 30-27 in overtime to hold off the upset. WR #3 Luther Burden was a big reason for the Tigers coming out on top as the 5-11, 208-pound junior posted 6 receptions for 76 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-tying score in overtime on and out-and-up route along the left sideline.

Burden is widely considered the top wide receiver prospect in this draft class, and he made his case in this game, showing excellent speed, burst, and footwork to get open on routes and evade defenders with the ball in his hands. He has a unique skill set that could help him generate splash plays at the NFL level, and may be a player Pittsburgh has a lot of interest to line up opposite George Pickens in 2025.

OLE MISS WR TRE HARRIS

The Ole Miss Rebels kept humming on Saturday, absolutely smacking Georgia Souther 52-13. WR #9 Tre Harris had a big day at the office for the Rebels, catching 11 passes for a whopping 225 yards and two touchdowns with a long of 70 yards on the day.

Harris showed strong hands at the catch point and the ability to win in contested coverage with his 6-3, 210-pound frame. He also displayed strong long speed, something that has been in question for the talented pass catcher since being considered for the pre-draft process last fall. To date, Harris has 38 receptions for 628 yards and four touchdowns through four games, averaging 157 yards a game. Getting into SEC play will present tougher competition, but Harris looks to be in the midst of a breakout campaign.

COLORADO QB SHEDEUR SANDERS

The Colorado Buffalos survived the Baylor Bear late last in Boulder, winning a thriller in overtime 38-31. Plenty of praise rightfully falls on QB #2 Shedeur Sanders who played admirably in the comeback win, completing 25-of-41 attempts for 341 yards and two touchdowns and zero interceptions… all while taking eight sacks in the contest. He also ran the ball 19 times for 26 yards including a rushing score.

Sanders’ biggest play on the night came on the final play in regulation, rolling out to his left to buy time with no time left on the clock and managed to heave a pass from midfield to the end zone with the pressure setting in, giving his receiver a chance to make a catch for the game-tying score and send the game to overtime. Sanders showed a lot of poise and leadership in that moment, taking Colorado from likely defeat to overtime with a chance to win. Teams look for that “it” factor when scouting quarterbacks, and Sanders showed he has the special stuff in what will be a classic for years to come.