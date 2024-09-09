Scouting Notebook: College Prospects Who Impressed on Saturday (Week 2)

Following the slate of Saturday games, we will be highlighting several college football players and their respective performances as well as how they could be viewed going forward into the 2025 NFL Draft specifically by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

OREGON WR EVAN STEWART

The Oregon Ducks won a close one against the Boise State Broncos Saturday night, escaping with the 37-34 victory. WR #7 Evan Stewart had himself a game after we mentioned to look out for the 6-0, 175-pound wide receiver in our weekly preview article, catching five passes for 112 yards and a touchdown with a long of 67 yards. Stewart showed savviness as a route runner working the deep and intermediate quadrants of the field while utilizing his speed to win vertically. He is a tad undersized as far as his weigh, but he makes up for it with his competitive toughness. Stewart is seen as one of the top receivers in the 2025 draft class and this performance helped his case to be one of the first selected this spring.

CLEMSON QB CADE KLUBNIK

The Clemson Tigers made up for an embarrassing loss last week against Georgia on Saturday against Appalachian State, blowing out the Mountaineers, 66-20. QB #2 Cade Klubnik had himself a day while dismantling the opposing defense. He completed 24-of-26 pass attempts (92.3%) for 378 yards and five passing touchdowns while tacking on another two carries for five yards and two rushing scores near the goal line as well. It was a dominant performance by the 6-2, 210-pound junior, who showed improved accuracy and efficiency from the week before. Klubnik will need to continue to show that he can have this sort of production against top-25 competition to warrant declaring early this spring, but the tools are there for Klubnik to be an NFL-caliber quarterback.

BOWLING GREEN TE HAROLD FANNIN

The Bowling Green Falcons fell short of landing the upset against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, but TE #0 Harold Fannin made a statement in the back-and-forth affair. The 6-4, 230-pound junior caught 11 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown, having the size and athleticism to line up in-line as well as flexed out in the slot. Fannin displayed great movement skills at his size, shaking defenders in coverage to get open along the sideline and over the middle of the field. He also is a competent blocker who doesn’t mind getting his nose dirty in the running game to complement his pass-catching prowess. Fannin may only be a junior, but with over 200 yards in his first two games, he has scouts taking notice.

MIAMI EDGE TYLER BARON

The Miami Hurricanes stomped Florida A&M on Saturday, 56-9, and EDGE #9 Tyler Baron had himself a day. The 6-5, 260-pound senior posted five total tackles and three sacks for the ‘Canes, overwhelming the competition with his blend of speed and power at the point of attack. Baron has the length, size, and frame that you look for in an outside pass rusher and appears to be putting it all together after spending the beginning of his college career at Tennessee. He’ll need to show he can produce against better competition in the ACC, but Saturday was a big step for Baron and his draft stock this upcoming spring.