Scouting Notebook: College Prospects Who Impressed on Saturday (Week 1)

Following the slate of games on Saturday, we will be highlighting several college football players and their respective performances as well as how they could be viewed going forward into the 2024 NFL Draft specifically by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

ALABAMA QB JALEN MILROE

The Alabama Crimson Tide put the beat down on Western Kentucky, pitching a shutout 63-0. The captain of the Crimson Tide offense, QB Jalen Milroe, put together a sound performance for his draft stock, completing 7-of-9 pass attempts for 200 yards and three touchdowns to zero interceptions, throwing a touchdown pass fir every three attempts. he also showcased his value as a mobile quarterback against the Hilltoppers, carrying the ball 10 times for 79 yards and two scores. Milroe has the dual-threat skillset to make him in tantalizing prospect at quarterback, boasting a similar frame to Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts. Should he continue to show consistency and progressing as a passer, look for Milroe to try and cement his status as a Day 1 pick come spring.

ARIZONA WR TETAIROA MCMILLIAN

The Arizona Wildcats beat the New Mexico Lobos in a shoutout out west 61-39, showing that their season last year was no fluke. WR Tetairoa McMillian dominated the Lobos defense, posting 10 receptions for a whopping 304 yards and four touchdowns. The next closest receiver for Arizona posted just 29 yards as McMillian dominated the target share as well as the production in the passing game, getting the job done both as a deep threat as well as a possession receiver over the middle for the Wildcats. The 6-5, 212-pound wideout is only a true junior and has impressive route running savvy and run after the catch for his size, making him one of the favorites to be the top receiver selected come April.

GEORGIA DB MALAKI STARKS

The Georgia Bulldogs beat down on the Clemson Tigers 34-3 on Saturday afternoon as the offense put together a strong first showing with a balanced attack. The defense really won the day with a smothering effort against the Tigers’ offense, and DB Malaki Starks was a big reason for that. Starks lined up in the box, in the slot, and as a deep safety during the contest and earned an 80.3 coverage grade according to Pro Football Focus, allowing one reception for 12 yards and an interception while adding two tackles. Starks showed his versatility in the contest, playing most of his snaps in the slot and helped lock down the Clemson passing attack. A Round 1 hopeful, Starks helped his draft stock with a sound performance.

OLE MISS QB JAXON DART & WR TRE HARRIS

The Ole Miss Rebels stomped the Furman Paladins on Saturday, taking them to the woodshed in a 76-0 beatdown. The combination of QB Jaxon Dart and WR Tre Harris shined for the Rebels’ offense as Dart completed 22-of-27 pass attempts for 418 yards and five touchdowns while throwing in another six carries for 27 yards and a score on the ground. Harris was Dart’s leading receiver, catching eight passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns, having a long of 61 yards. Dart came out and blew up the opposing defense, showing off his arm on the deep ball on several occasions while Harris showed that he is completely healthy after the injury he suffered last season. Ole Miss looks primed to make a run in the SEC this season, and the combination of Dart and Harris will be one that their offense will lean on.