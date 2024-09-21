Sack Breakdown: Steelers Vs. Broncos

Breaking down the two sacks the Steelers allowed in their 13-6 Week 2 win against the Denver Broncos.

1ST AND GOAL, 3:23 1ST, 14 PERSONNEL, SIX BLOCK + TE CHIP/RELEASE VS. FIVE-MAN RUSH

The Broncos show blitz here and rush five, and while the Steelers are in 14 personnel, the only tight end who stays in to block is Darnell Washington. MyCole Pruitt and Pat Freiermuth release, while Connor Heyward chips OLB Jonathon Cooper, who drops into coverage when Heyward breaks on his route. Justin Fields doesn’t have a clean pocket, as LG Spencer Anderson gets beat by DE Zach Allen, who then falls into OT Dan Moore Jr., who was driven back by OLB Jonah Elliss. Allen falling into Moore allows Ellis to break free and make the sack.

Anderson was the one who initially got beat, and Allen contributed to the sack. Moore was driven back a bit into the pocket, which made it an easy play for Elliss after Allen affected the play. Blame goes half-and-half to Moore and Anderson.

Blame: Half on Dan Moore Jr., half on Spencer Anderson

1ST AND 10, 2:00 2ND, 11 PERSONNEL, SIX BLOCK VS. THREE-MAN RUSH

Good defensive coverage here by the Broncos. Initially, they show a five-man rush but then drop their outside linebackers back into coverage. Nobody gets open enough for Fields to make a throw, although you could argue that he could’ve ripped it to Ben Skowronek down the right sideline. But the coverage here was good enough, with no real clear option for Fields to make the play. The play is blocked up fine, but Fields just can’t find anyone open for breaking to scramble, only losing one yard on the sack by Allen.

I debated blaming Fields here, but ultimately, I decided to credit Denver’s coverage. There wasn’t a great option for him to make a throw, and while he may have held onto the ball for a bit too long, he did a good enough job recognizing the scramble, which mitigated the loss. I’ll credit Denver’s coverage here rather than the Steelers’ offense for the sack.

Blame: Defensive Coverage

SACK BREAKDOWN (GAME)

Coverage: 1

Spencer Anderson: 0.5

Dan Moore Jr.:0.5

SACK BREAKDOWN (SEASON)

Spencer Anderson: 1.5

James Daniels: 1

Coverage: 1

Dan Moore Jr: 0.5

Justin Fields: 0.5

PENALTY BREAKDOWN – ACCEPTED PENALTIES ONLY (GAME)

Broderick Jones: 3

Dan Moore Jr: 1

PENALTY BREAKDOWN – ACCEPTED PENALTIES ONLY (SEASON)

Broderick Jones: 3

Spencer Anderson: 1

Dan Moore Jr: 1