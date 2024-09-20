Ryan Clark: Justin Fields Has ‘Earned The Right’ To Bounce Back If He Has One Bad Game

It seems likely that Justin Fields will get his third-straight start this weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers. This is one of the best defenses in the league through the first two weeks, so it should be his biggest test yet.

If he struggles, Russell Wilson is getting closer to being healthy. Would one bad game for Fields after a 2-0 start be enough to go back to Wilson once he is cleared to play?

Ryan Clark doesn’t think so.

“Justin Fields should still be the starter going into next week,” Clark said Friday on ESPN’s Get Up when asked if a tough day against the Chargers could lead to his benching. “I don’t know what’s going on with Russell Wilson’s injury or where he is. Justin Fields, to me, has earned the right to play through some adversity. He’s earned the right to show the Pittsburgh Steelers he can bounce back from a day that doesn’t go his way.”

The offense has only scored 31 points through two games, and that is with one of the best defenses in the league helping win the time-of-possession battle. Fields has gotten the Steelers off to their first 2-0 start since 2020 with conservative play, but he hasn’t exactly wowed with his performances either.

Fields has completed 30 of his 43 attempts for 273 yards and a touchdown. To be fair, he has also had 107 yards and a touchdown negated by penalties and more drives were cut short by penalties – not exactly Fields’ fault.

Also, the Steelers intentionally avoided the middle of the field and played an extremely conservative game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. The offense is still coming together, and it seems like there’s still a lot of meat left on that bone. Several players have echoed something OC Arthur Smith said to them this week. They feel like the dam is about to break on offense, meaning they are very close to cleaning things up and finding much greater success as a unit.

If Fields goes 3-0, it seems very likely that the Steelers will continue to ride the hot hand, even when Wilson is fully healthy. If he loses, it will be more interesting to see their approach. For Ryan Clark, he thinks Fields should get a chance to bounce back no matter what.