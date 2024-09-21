Russini: Justin Fields More Confident In Arthur Smith’s Offense

Two victories, consistent snaps, and progress are all ingredients in a more confident Justin Fields. While the results have to improve, the Pittsburgh Steelers feel close to showing their offensive potential.

In Dianna Russini’s latest article for The Athletic, she weighs in on the Steelers’ quarterback situation and how Fields feels like he’s making strides under new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

“Tomlin’s 2-0 Steelers are starting Justin Fields in their home opener and hoping the ingredients in this offense start cooking up something delicious. I’m hearing they feel that they are close to it, too. Fields is getting more confident and comfortable in Arthur Smith’s offense.”

That confidence tracks with Fields’ practice reps. The season opener was a fire drill. Fields went from backup Thursday morning to possible starter later that day when Russell Wilson reported a calf injury. No final determination was made until shortly before kickoff following a Wilson pre-game warmup. With limited reps and a tough Atlanta Falcons secondary, the Steelers carefully managed Fields and kept everything to the sideline while focusing on his rushing ability.

Heading into Week 2, Fields served as the starter throughout the entire week of practice. That opened up the playbook against the Denver Broncos, using a greater no-huddle package and more areas of the field. While Fields still only threw the ball 20 times, the offense didn’t feel as closed off.

Fields’ confidence in Smith is a mutual feeling. The more Fields plays within the scheme while flashing his big-time talent, the more Smith and the offense will give him to do. Facing a stingy Los Angeles Chargers’ front seven hellbent on stopping the run, Fields could shoulder more of the load tomorrow afternoon. Using the middle of the field might be possible for the first time this season, the Chargers running more two-high safety looks without a ball-hawking safety like Atlanta’s Jessie Bates.

This was a rare and completely new situation: three new quarterbacks to replace the three who made up the 2023 roster, a new offensive coordinator, and a new quarterbacks coach. There were tons of moving pieces that required a feeling-out period where everyone learned about everyone. There’s no greater test than in-stadium action. So far, Smith and Fields are passing.

If Fields keeps building and the Steelers keep winning, the team will be confident in keeping him as the starter even after Wilson reaches 100 percent health.