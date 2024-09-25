Russell Wilson’s Injury Gives Mike Tomlin Luxury Of Moving The Goalposts (And He Knows It)

Russell Wilson is the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive captain and, according to the depth chart, their starting quarterback. That might not necessarily be enough to ever start a game, however, because the goalposts are moving. During his convalescence from a calf injury, Justin Fields has the Steelers off to a 3-0 start.

By the time Wilson returns from injury, the Steelers could have even stronger evidence that Fields is the right option. Conveniently for Tomlin, then, Wilson is not yet at that point—and there isn’t even a clear point, in actuality.

Asked yesterday what the “appropriate point of healthy” exists for Russell Wilson for Tomlin to weigh starting him over Justin Fields, he said, “We’ll know when we get there”. Tomlin already said that he expects Wilson to remain a limited participant in practice this week.

“He’ll not only be healthy in terms of keeping himself safe, but he’ll be healthy in terms of being productive and doing the things he needs to do and we need him to do”, Tomlin added of where the Steelers need Wilson to be to even have the discussion about who should start.

The Steelers signed Russell Wilson in March as a street free agent after the Denver Broncos cut him loose. That precipitated a series of moves that saw them trade Kenny Pickett to the Eagles and then trade for Fields.

While the Fields trade was only a byproduct of other moves, it could turn out to be the best decision they made all offseason. For all we know, it could turn out to be one of the best decisions the Steelers have ever made. After all, Fields is 25 years old, while Wilson is 35. If they suddenly have a franchise quarterback in Fields, they can only count their blessings.

After the previous question, a reporter asked Mike Tomlin if Justin Fields’ play had changed for him the point of health at which he would need to see Russell Wilson at to consider playing him. If Fields had been struggling, perhaps you are more willing to play Wilson at less than 100 percent. But there is no reason to do so if the Steelers are winning and Fields is playing well.

“I hadn’t looked at it in terms of the decision-making because it’s not time yet”, Tomlin said. Once again, he has the luxury of moving the goalposts at his convenience, because they were never set. It started off at the front of the end zone. Now it’s behind the end zone, to torture the analogy further. Russell Wilson is looking at a 65-yard field goal at this point to give himself a chance. That is unless Justin Fields starts shanking his opportunities from close range.